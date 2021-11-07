KO EQUALS COURSE RECORD AT ARAMCO SAUDI LADIES INTERNATIONAL

World number seven Lydia Ko produced a scorching round of 63 to gain a four-hit lead on the third day of Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund.

New Zealand made an appearance at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to equal the course record and move on to the 16th sub-par for the tournament.

Ko threw a kick into the third hole, but this sparked a fire for the Major double winner, who then made three birds in a row in holes four through six.

The 24-year-old continued that trend with three birds in a row around the turn, before rolling three more on 13, 14 and 15 with her last bird coming on the 17th.th to seal a sensational round.

I played very well today, missed a short shot for three, and then got very angry and went to a group of birds, tha Ko.

I threw myself a lot of good looks at the bird options and was spinning it well, so it was a great combination of everything, and I didn’t make too many mistakes, it was a kind of round where I kept getting into positrons and playing the best golf that I can.

I hit a bad car but managed to get out there at a rate. This is what you have to do sometimes, you will not achieve good shots, so you have to make your way and hopefully reach the same level.

I just have to keep playing aggressively, this is a course where the players play well, so I’m just trying to do my part there and see what happens.

Four hits behind Ko is the leader of the 2021 Costa del Sol Race, Atthaya Thitikul, who scored her best round of the week so far with 65 (-7).

The Thai teenager started her day well with the birds in the first and third along with an eagle in the fourth before rolling with another bird in the ninth.

The other bird of Thitikuls came in at 13 and despite throwing a kick at 14th, she returned with successive birds on the 15th and 16th to be the 12-under-par for the tournament.

I felt really good with my round today, my shooter was on fire. My first shot was not the best, but it was very good all day, I will take it, said the four-time LET winner.

Lydia Ko played pretty well, she hits pretty well and her shot and short game is one of the best, learn well from her for tomorrow. I will just try to spin my shots and get the birds to stay focused for tomorrow.

The 18-year-old has a chance to seal the crown of the Race on the Costa del Sol this week as she has a lead of 1,446.69 points over Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen.

She added: It would be an honor to win the trophy and it would mean a lot to win the Race to the Costa del Sol.

Overnight leader Alice Hewson had a difficult start to her third day at Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF.

The 2020 champion Investec SA Womens Open intertwined three bogeys in its six opening holes, but struggled well by spinning in birds with eight, nine and ten.

Another cheater at 11 did not deter the Englishwoman, as she made two more bidas at 12 and 14 for a round of 71 (-1) to be six shots behind the leader and in third place.

I definitely started it a little hard, I wasn’t rocking it best and I had three full horseshoe edges, said Hewson.

It was a bit of a shaky start, but I did a really good job and am really proud of the way I calmed down and that I came back and shot one-under as I was very proud of that effort.

Tomorrow will be a great experience for me. To see what I can learn from Atthaya and Lydia, I look forward to it.

Spanish duo Nuria Iturrioz and Carlota Ciganda both scored rounds of 68 (-4) to advance to the ninth-sub-level to equalize for fourth place.

Solheim Cup triple winner Ciganda came out without a bogey, while LET triple winner Iturrioz drew an eagle, four birds and two bogey.

I made two bogey that cost me a lot, but tomorrow I still have 18 holes to play with and I hope to enjoy them. I really like it here. Tomorrow is the same game plan for him, tha Iturrioz.

A trio of players are tied for sixth place including American Alison Lee, who has had an outstanding second and third round.

After starting the tournament with 77, the individual champion of the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande posted rounds of 65 (-7) and 67 (-5) to catapult himself into the leaderboard.

Lee sits level seven below the same level alongside Australians Whitney Hillier and Finlands Nuutinen, who scored rounds 70 and 73, respectively.

In the top ten end Indias Tvesa Malik, Georgia Hall from England and Olivia Cowan from Germany, who are the ten goals behind from Ko in T9.

Hall, who was runner-up in this tournament in 2020, produced a 66 (-6) round with Malik scoring 67 (-5) and Cowan a 69 (-3).

Follow all the action on @LETGolf on Instagram and Twitter and the European Ladies Tournament on Facebook #RaiseOurGame #SaudiLadiesIntl #RaceToCostaDelSol.