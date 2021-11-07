Drive to 300 Yards: Short tips for the game and the final confrontation – National





After I finally reached my goal of hitting a golf ball over 300 yards, I wanted to close this series with a perhaps even more difficult task. That task? Challenging my coach for this year, Stew Bannatyne from Golf Modern, in an 18-hole match, details of which can be found in the video at the top of the page. But the course we played St. Georges Golf and Country Club, the Canadian Open 2022 home was the best and hardest course I have ever played. Read more: Pleasant aging on the golf course Golf is really such a volatile game. Whenever you may think you are making improvements and improving, the game can always be made tougher by playing from a longer tee box or a more challenging course. The story goes down the ad The problem was not the distance to St. First, the greens were lightning fast, so the correct placement speed was extremely important. The rough was extremely thick and punitive. And the grass in the rough grew far from the hole, which made clean contact almost impossible. Most of my shots from rough were short and offline. Two seemingly small things made a big difference in terms of the game. I was 7-over from two holes (my nerves came) and shot a 50 in the front. I continued to play better and my 46s in the back nine gave me a total of 96 which the Golf Canada app equated to 90 in the courses I usually play. Read more: Getting into a Champion Drive, Chip and Putt It was a wonderful afternoon and a pleasure to watch for the first time a golf game with scratches up close. Thanks for all your help, Stew! Speaking of the courses I usually play, I have an update on the four-year bet I mentioned in my September post. I beat another of the guys last month to win another beer. The story goes down the ad I have beaten three of the five so far and I have until June 2025 to knock down the other two. As this series has come to an end, I obviously have the problem of golf. I’ve hit on a simulator a few times a month (and will do so throughout the off-season) and even played golf in late fall at Derrydale Golf Club in Mississauga, Ont., to continue working on my skills. Thanks for reading and watching! See you on course next year! Mike Arsenault is a digital broadcast journalist and a host of Global News Weekend.















4:12

Drive to 300 Yards: Mission accomplished and learning about adaptive golf





Previous video



The next video



© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8350851/the-drive-to-300-yards-short-game-tips-final-showdown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos