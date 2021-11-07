International Education Month has a great start | News, Sports, Work





WEST LIBERTY – International Education Month began Monday with a colorful craft presentation on the Mexican holiday, Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead). Professor Felipe Rojas discussed the traditional holiday commemorating the dead, while students painted ceramic skulls with acrylic paint. “West Liberty University’s Rollie Williams International Center looks forward to celebrating International Month every year, and we have a full month of activities highlighting the different cultures represented here on top of the hill,” said Ryan Glanville, International Programs Coordinator and Recruitment. Glanville, along with International Registration Services Director Mia Szabo coordinates the International Program, from recruitment to student life. Their offices are located in Shotwell Hall, close to the center of campus and include many facilities and services for students while studying and living on campus. A cricket game demonstration also took place. This activity takes place at Blatnik Gym and is led by graduate student Umesh Napali from Nepal and associate professor of health and physical education Kathleen Wack. “We try to have something for everyone, different active and social presentations,” Glanville said. A sample of other events included an African drum and dance seminar, an upcoming panel discussion on Cultural Stereotypes at 14:00 on Monday, November 15, and English language learning programs on November 18. (See the online calendar for details on all scheduled events.) New this year is Dueling Dishes, a chef competition modeled after popular cooking shows. This international edition of the competition will be held at the Marketplace dining café from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 10th. Guests will be asked to vote for the best dish. International Celebration Month ends with a commemoration of International Transgender Day on Saturday, November 20th. (International Month ends early as next week is Thanksgiving holiday.) WLU has 71 international students from 35 countries enrolled this fall. Of those, 56 are students seeking a degree and 15 are international exchange students who spend a semester or two at WLU before returning to their college campus. “Our enrollment of international students is better than ever and we are pleased to share with all the many cultures represented here on our campus. We look forward to seeing everyone at our events, “said Szabo, who has headed the International Student Office since 2008. Countries represented on campus this year include: Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, DR Congo, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Laos, Malawi, Mexico, Mongolia, Nepal, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and Venezuela. For more information on the Rollie Williams International Center, please call Szabo at 304-336-8270 or Glanville at 304-336-8382. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

