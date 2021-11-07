UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under the Myanmar junta

The head of the UN body investigating Myanmar’s most serious crimes says preliminary evidence gathered since the military took power on February 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians constituting a crime against humanity.

Nicholas Koumjian told UN reporters on Friday that the Independent Investigation Mechanism for Myanmar, which he heads, has received over 200,000 communications since being handed over by the military and has collected over 1.5 million pieces of evidence being analyzed in so that one day those who are most responsible for serious events. international crimes in Myanmar will be considered.

Determining that crimes against civilians appear to be widespread and systematic, he said investigators saw patterns of violence – a measured response by security forces to demonstrations in the first six weeks or so after the military-led takeover an increase in violence and many more violent methods used to suppress demonstrators.

This was happening in different countries at the same time, showing us that it would be logical to conclude that this was from a central policy, Koumjian said. And, we also saw that particular groups were targeted, especially for arrests and detentions that appear to be without due process. And that includes, of course, journalists, medical workers and political opponents.

Myanmar for five decades had suffered under a strict military rule that led to isolation and international sanctions. As the generals relinquished their control, culminating in the rise of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyis in the run-up to the 2015 election, the international community responded by lifting most of the sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

The February 1 military takeover followed the November elections, which the Suu Kyis National League for Democracy party won by an overwhelming majority and the military rejected as fraudulent. Since taking power, Myanmar has been ravaged by unrest, with peaceful demonstrations against ruling generals that initially turned into a low-level uprising in many urban areas as security forces used deadly force and then more serious fighting in the areas. rural areas, especially in border regions. where ethnic minority militias have been involved in heavy-handed clashes with government troops.

Christine Schraner Burgener told the Associated Press shortly before the end of her three-year term as UN special envoy to Myanmar on October 31 that the civil war had spread across the country.

The UN investigative body was established by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council in September 2018 with a mandate to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyze evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar since 1 January 2011.

Koumjian, a U.S. lawyer who served as international prosecutor for serious crimes committed in Cambodia, East Timor and Bosnia, was appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as its head in 2019 with instructions to prepare files that can facilitate prosecution at the national level. regional or international courts to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Koumjian said his team has gathered evidence from a variety of sources, including individuals, organizations, businesses and governments, and the evidence includes photos, videos, testimonies and social media posts that may be relevant to show that crimes occurred and who is responsible for those crimes.

The investigative body has received information from social media companies, which he would not mention except Facebook, because he had made public the cooperation.

We started engaging with Facebook as soon as we were established in 2019, and they have met with us regularly, Koumjian said. We got some, but certainly not all, that we asked for. We continue to negotiate with them and in fact hopefully we will get more information.

He said the Human Rights Council specifically instructed investigators to co-operate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into crimes committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority and the case brought to the International Court of Justice by the Gambia on behalf of the Co-operation Organization. Islamist who accuses Myanmar of genocide. against the Rohingya.

So we are sharing documents with those procedures, Koumjian said.

The court proceedings stem from the fierce campaign against the Myanmar army uprising against the Rohingya in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape what has been called an ethnic cleansing campaign involving mass rapes, killings and house burnings.

Koumjian said: “All we were doing was gathering evidence of the worst violence, hoping to send a message to the perpetrators: ‘If you do this, you run the risk of taking responsibility.’