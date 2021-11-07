The German rescue ship is stranded in the Mediterranean with 800 migrants





MILAN (AP) A humanitarian lifeboat stranded in the Mediterranean Sea with 800 migrants received a shipment of food and blankets on Saturday while awaiting permission to go ashore. German rescue ship Sea-Eye 4 set sail for the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday after taking 400 migrants from a sinking wooden boat, doubling the number of people on board. Although they were only a few hours away from Italy’s southernmost island, Sea-Eye charity officials said Italy had not yet assigned the ship a safe harbor and that Malta had abdicated its responsibility by not responding to the signal. the danger of wooden boats in its search and rescue. area. Half of those on board are minors, including children under 10 and five pregnant women, the charity said on Saturday. Doctors on board are treating 25 people for hypothermia, seasickness and high blood pressure, along with injuries that doctors say are consistent with the torture administered during their escape. We must urgently emphasize that these people should be given medical treatment on the ground as soon as possible … There should be no obstacles here, said Dr. Christine Winkelmann, president of the German doctors’ charity that also operates Sea-Eye 4. The supplies were brought in by Dresden-based charity Mission Lifeline, which said more than 200 cities and towns in German have signaled a willingness to accept immigrants. The number of migrants daring to cross the dangerous central Mediterranean is increasing dramatically this year to more than 54,000, but still far from those of 2014-2017, when 120,000-180,000 people arrived in Italy each year, often by boat troubled smugglers. ___ Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

