Najla Mangoush: Libya’s governing council suspends foreign minister | tidings





Libya’s caretaker government rejects the council’s decision, raising tensions ahead of a planned election.

Libya’s presidential governing council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush for administrative violations and barred him from traveling. A council spokeswoman said the three-member body suspended Mangoush on Saturday for conducting foreign policy without co-ordinating with the council. The spokeswoman did not provide further details. There was no immediate comment from the foreign minister, but Libya’s Transitional Government of National Unity overturned the council’s decision in a statement early Sunday. The statement, posted on the government’s Facebook page, praised the ministers’ efforts, saying she would carry out her duties normally. He also said that the presidential council has no legal right to appoint or cancel the appointment of members of the executive authority, suspend or investigate them. He added that these competencies are exclusive to the prime minister. Elections, bombings in Lockerbie The internal clashes in Tripoli come more than six weeks before the scheduled elections and a few days before an international conference in the French capital to push for the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections as scheduled on December 24th. US Vice President Kamala Harris will join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at the Paris conference on November 12. Libyan expert Emadeddin Badi linked Mangoush’s suspension to comments she made about the 1988 Lockerbie bombing in an interview with the BBC this week. During the interview, Badi said Mangoush had hinted at a possible extradition of the man wanted for the Abu Agila plane bombing Mohammed Masud saying positive results are coming in his case. The United States claims that Masud, a former member of Libya’s intelligence services, assembled and programmed the bomb that exploded Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, killing 270 people. Badi, an analyst at the Geneva-based Global Initiative, said another factor in Mangoush’s suspension was tensions among Libyan politicians over the election. Behind the scenes, there are increasingly open tensions between political players catalyzed by the stalled December 24 election deadline, he said. Libya has been embroiled in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime leader Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. He was captured and killed by an armed group two months later. The oil-rich country was for years divided between rival governments, one centered in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country. Each side is supported by different foreign powers and militias. The now caretaker government was appointed in February after months of UN-backed negotiations to lead the country through elections. It includes the presidential council and a cabinet of ministers who run the day-to-day affairs. The dispute over the council’s suspension of the foreign minister is likely to escalate tensions between Libya’s rival factions as they try to work together after years of conflict.

