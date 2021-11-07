Some BC ski resorts looking for evidence of vaccination to climb the mountain – Okanagan





As fiery skiers and snowboarders prepare for the season, some resorts say they will require proof of vaccination to be on the mountain. Revelstoke Mountain Resort will require all guests ages 12 and up to prove they are fully vaccinated starting Nov. 18. The safety, health and well-being of those who work and visit Revelstoke Mountain Resort remain our first and highest priority, the company posted on its website. Read more: Vaccination proof or negative test for COVID-19 should be sought in the ski hills of Alberta The resort will require proof of vaccination to access all resort facilities, including the gondola, except face masks. The BC vaccine card in addition to the ID for government affairs will be accepted as legitimate vaccination proof. The story goes down the ad Grouse Mountain will also require proof of vaccination starting Nov. 27 or the opening day whichever comes first. In a statement posted on its website, the President of Grouse Mountain Resort said that we believe that implementing this policy during the winter season will provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 for those who visit and work in the mountains. Other ski resorts will not require vaccination proofs, including Big White Ski Resort and Whistler Blackcomb. Read more: Petition calls for mandatory vaccinations for COVID-19 at Whistler Blackcomb resort The lifts are all in nature but one and it is the gondola where the journey is only about three minutes and it is mandatory to wear a mask because you are inside with the others, said Michael Ballingall, Vice President of Big White Ski Resort. Ballingall adds that all staff will be required to be vaccinated to ensure the safety of guests. In their service industry, we want to make sure they are relaxed so that customers can relax and we all play out in supernatural British Columbia. Whistler Blackcomb will also require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Most of the mountains will open at the end of the month. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

