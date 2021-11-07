The Sikh Nation blood stock, the largest of its kind in Canada, is taking place in Surrey

Canada’s largest blood drive begins, with donors rolling up their sleeves on Saturday, where the campaign began more than 20 years ago – Surrey, BC

The Canadian Blood Services estimates that the Sikh Nation campaign has saved more than 160,000 lives and has spread to 27 communities across the country since its inception in 1999. Countless others have benefited worldwide, thanks to the global movement.

The event originally began to commemorate the tragic loss of thousands of lives in India’s 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“We all think it’s really, really important, because it’s the commemoration of such a tragic event,” volunteer Sukhdeep Singh told Global News.

"(It's about) getting people out of sadness and doing something positive and hoping for peace – and not just hope, I believe, but action. By doing something for humanity, saving lives and protecting others. "

















In a normal year, events like Saturday at Princess Margaret Secondary would see a group of hundreds of people preparing to donate blood.

This year, organizers expect a large number of donors, but have shifted to a meeting-based model to maintain physical distance and COVID-19 safety.

David Patterson, director of Canadian Blood Services for donor relationships and collections for British Columbia and the Yukon, said the need for blood donors is ever-increasing.

“Every minute of every day in Canada, someone needs blood. “So the work of this tireless group of volunteers that it does every year is incredible,” he said.

Patterson said the organization must add 100,000 new blood donors each year just to compensate ex-donors who die, develop medical conditions or stop donating for other personal reasons.

















Earlier this week, the Sikh Nation was greeted in the BC legislature after the province declared November as Sikh Nation Blood Donation Month.

While organizers are proud of how the event has grown, Singh said community service should not be considered as something special.

“It is part of our responsibility,” he said. “It is about being in such a beautiful place where we have all the privileges and all the things we are enjoying, we have a responsibility to our community, to society and to humanity in general. ”

The Sikh Nation campaign is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds, as long as they have the right to donate blood.

You can learn more about how to participate in Sikh Nation Website.