Airlines prepare for increased travel as US reopens to all vaccinated international travelers

Airline reservations were raised immediately after the announcement of the US reopening. (Representative)

New York:

Airline reservations for the United States rose immediately after the White House announced that the country would reopen to all vaccinated international travelers starting next week, prompting a welcome – if challenging – industry pivot.

The long-awaited U.S. move to once again welcome international travelers – which takes effect Monday – follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst period of the coronavirus pandemic that separated families, disrupted business trips and frustrated tourists.

Large carriers including Air France, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines are trying to meet the sudden increase in demand by adding flights, exchanging larger aircraft for smaller aircraft and doubling efforts to hire and retain staff.

Just after the White House announcement, British Airways saw a 900 percent increase in searches for flights and vacation packages to major U.S. destinations compared to a week ago.

A day after the announcement, American Airlines gained a 66 percent increase in flight bookings to Britain, 40 percent to Europe and 74 percent to Brazil.

The race for seats itself on November 8 was particularly intense, as Evelyne and Jean-Michel Desobeau discovered when booking a trip using frequent miles.

The couple, anxious to see their daughter and son-in-law, had booked a flight from France to New York for November 2, based on a guess as to when the travel ban would be lifted.

But when the date was officially set for November 8, the couple discovered that flying that day would mean using three times as many miles as the original trip. Eventually, they will arrive on November 9, using a more moderate amount of miles.

More seats, bigger planes

At Air France, traffic is gradually returning and “will not change overnight on November 8,” a carrier spokesman said.

The French airline has been flying for months with planes with empty seats. But as demand increased, it recently increased the number of daily flights between New York and Paris from three to five.

For its Houston-Paris trip, Air France is shifting the Airbus 330 in favor of the Boeing 777, which has more seats. The carrier expects its U.S. travel capacity to reach 90 percent of its pre-COVID-19 level in March 2022, up from 65 percent in October.

The airlines are planning a modest retreat in January and February after a strong holiday season, but anticipate strong spring demand that will intensify in the summer, traditionally the busiest season.

At United Airlines, traffic to Latin America has fully returned to its level by 2019, but the rest of international travel remains at only about 63 percent.

The American carrier is making big bets on a lively return to international travel, introducing five new destinations in the spring, including Spain and Norway, adding flights to destinations known as Rome and Dublin, and reviving service in Frankfurt, Nice and other cities.

Too few workers?

The industry also expects a stronger, but slower, recovery in travel to Asia.

Singapore Airlines, which has benefited from a recent decision by Singapore authorities to allow quarantine travel for a much wider range of passengers from the United States and Canada, predicts that the frequency of flights from North America to Singapore in December will reach 77 percent of pre- Covid Levels, thanks to reopening trips to Seattle and Vancouver, and for trips like Singapore-Frankfurt-New York.

Burkett Huey, an analyst at Morningstar, said airlines should have enough aircraft to meet growing demand. But whether there is enough staff is “a question mark,” he said.

The airlines welcomed the exodus of thousands of workers at the start of the pandemic. But both the U.S. and the Southwest have canceled thousands of flights in recent weeks in part because of poor staffing levels.

It is still unclear the timeline for a robust recovery in business travel, an unknown that affects airline planning.

Traditionally, airlines fly wide-body aircraft across the Atlantic on busy routes to provide comfortable seating for business travelers and then arrange smaller aircraft for tourist destinations.

But if business travelers are late to return, airlines may decide to schedule more direct flights using newer narrow-body, longer-range aircraft.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)