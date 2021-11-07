The Chinese embassy in Colombo accuses the US of expanding its military bases





Reacting harsh on a Pentagon report on security developments involving China, noting Asian giants likely to consider overseas military bases in places such as Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo accused the United States of extensive occupation military. A thief believes everyone steals. Despite the withdrawal of US military bases and troops from Afghanistan, the US continues to maintain about 750 military bases abroad. These bases are costly in a number of ways: financially, politically, socially and environmentally, the Colombo-based embassy said on Twitter, responding to a tweet from local journalists in the US Department of Defense report. The official Chinese mission hand also shared a map showing “US-controlled military bases. The Chinese Embassy response comes amid a recognized geopolitical dispute between the US and China over greater influence in the strategic Indian Ocean region. U.S. preoccupation with China’s growing influence in Sri Lanka has been steady in the post-war decade, despite the ruling party. On a visit to Colombo in October 2020, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, from the Donald Trump administration, called China a predator in Sri Lanka, while the US, he said, was a friend. The Chinese embassy tweet is not the first case of the China-US clash being played in Sri Lanka. US Ambassador to Colombo Alaina B. Teplitz, who recently ended her term, has openly criticized Chinese projects. Expressing concern about legislation passed in Sri Lanka to govern the China-backed port city in the capital Colombo, she had noted that there were openings for corrupt influences or potential for illegal financing, money laundering and the like. American companies will be wary of this. China, on the other hand, accused the US ambassador of violating diplomatic protocol and suggested that the US give up its preaching addiction and apply double standards. While China-backed projects in the past have raised questions within Sri Lanka about due process and transparency, there is currently growing resistance to U.S. involvement in a key energy deal on the island nation. Last month, Ceylon Electricity Board agreed to sell a 40% stake in a power plant in Kerawelapitiya, near Colombo, to US firm New Fortress Energy, and unions are resisting a move they say gives the US a monopoly on LNG sales to the country. Despite disagreements with the US over wartime rights abuses in Sri Lanka, and amid Washington’s continuing concerns about Colombo’s proximity to Beijing, Rajapaksa’s ruling administration has maintained close ties with the US. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also a former U.S. citizen. He submitted his US citizenship to meet a legal requirement to run for President in 2019. Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, is a dual Sri Lankan and US citizen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinese-embassy-in-colombo-accuses-us-of-expanding-its-military-bases/article37360895.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos