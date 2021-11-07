Trojan football falls on the street in Olivet Nazarene









Joel Wauters 14 Trinity International

THAT



3-7, 1-5 MSFA 41 Ulliri Nazareas

AI-AJO-IT



6-3, 4-2 MSFA Result by quarters Team 1 2 3 4 F THAT

Trinity International 0 6 0 8 14 AI-AJO-IT

Ulliri Nazareas 7 13 14 7 41 Game Summary: Football | 07.11.2021 12:02:00

Next game: Judson University 13.11.2021 | ora 12:00 Trojan Sports Network BOURBONNAIS, ill. — The TIU soccer team kicked off Saturday afternoon as they faced Olivet Nazarene University Tigers action at Ward Field in the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA) Midwest League. After a seven-point win last week at home to the Missouri Baptist, the Trojans looked set to lead their success in their final road game of the season against a tough match against the reigning league champions. ONU scored several kicks in two of their first four possessions in the afternoon, beating 13-0 early in the second quarter. Quarterback Derrick Taylor would help place Trojans in the scoreboard, by linking to Khalid Humphreys for a 13-yard wait. After a ten-yard Aaje Grayson game scoring for the Tigers, TIU entered the first half break leaving the Tigers behind 20-6. Trinity’s defense would fight to slow down Olivet Nazarene in attack in the second half, despite a forced collision and interruption by Lorente Blakeney . TIU would make progress in their running game with a performance of 105 meters from running backwards Derek Lowe , but could not find the end zone. After scoring 34-6 early in the fourth quarter, Taylor found Lowe in a nine-meter pass for Trinity’s second goal of the day. ONU would march on the field and score two games later in the following possession for the final score of the game, giving TIU a 41-14 loss on the road. Taylor closed the day with 265 yards in 28 sets with two touchdowns and one interception. In addition to one catch, Humphreys recorded 84 yards of receivers. In defense, Kemon Reese AND Lorenzano Blakeney led the white and blues with ten strokes each. Logan shears cut the only TIU bag in the afternoon while Steven Williams III joined Lorente Blakeney in recording a tapping. ADDITIONAL NOTES With their loss to the Tigers on Saturday, TIU drops to 7-25 of all time against Olivet Nazarene in the net. The Trojans have not defeated the UN since 2013.

Quarterback Derrick Taylor’s two passes on the kick give him 11 in the season and 20 in his career.

Derek Lowe 105 yards of acceleration, which are a high career level for seniors running, mark only the second game this season, TIU has scored over 100 yards net by running.

Lowe’s 105 yards on the ground mark his first 100-yard run since November 10, 2018 against St. Francis (IL)

Khalid Humphrey’s second-quarter reception from Taylor was the fourth of the season and the sixth in his career.

Lowe’s attempt in the fourth quarter kick was the second of the year and the sixth in his collegial career.

Steven Williams III marked his team’s fifth-best break of the season in the first quarter of Saturday’s loss. Williams, who has posted six times in his career, heads the entire MSFA in wiretaps this season and is tied for 11th place most in the NAIA.

Lorente Blakeny’s fourth-quarter break against ONU center-back Cameron Crouch was the first of his career. Blakeney also forced his first career scratch on the TIU loss. NEXT The Trojans (3-7) return to the field next Saturday, November 13, as they host the Judson University Eagles in the final game of the 2021 season at Leslie Frazier Field. Older players of the program will be honored before the start, which is scheduled for 12:00 CT. Fans can also watch the game LIVE on Trojan Sports Network. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay updated with the latest TIU football news and schedule updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TIU_Football @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiu_trojans_fb Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiutrojans.com/news/2021/11/7/football-trojan-football-falls-on-the-road-at-olivet-nazarene.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos