Cairns, Mission beach on alert after woman tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling through Queensland

Queensland Health has issued tracking alerts for locations in Cairns and Mission Beach after a person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Territory after transit through the region.

Main points: A woman who spent time in Victoria before flying to Cairns from Adelaide was infectious in the community before leaving the state

Ms Palaszczuk said the Queensland first dose rate was now at 79 per cent

Almost 67 per cent of qualified Queenslanders over 16 years of age are now fully vaccinated

NT authorities on Sunday said the woman, who spent time in Victoria before flying to Cairns from Adelaide and then to Darwin, was the main case of the infection that caused a blockage in parts of the Top End.

Queensland Health said she was infectious in the Queensland community before leaving the state.

There are exposure alerts for a Jetstar flight from Adelaide to Cairns that departed at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, as well as Gate 20 at Cairns Inner Airport.

There is an alarm for Gate 21 at the airport from noon Friday, October 29th.

There are several display alerts for stores, including Cotton On and Kmart at Cairns Central Mall that Friday morning and Woolworths at Mission Beach on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 27.

All alerts are for casual or low-risk contacts, but authorities advise anyone in the Cairns region with any symptoms to get tested.

There is also a small group in Queensland border town, Goondiwindi, with 5,826 tests done in the last 24 hours.

Eighty percent of the first dose target close

Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state looked set to hit 80 per cent of the eligible population over 16 years with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday.

About 14,000 vaccines were administered by Queensland Health on Saturday.

Speaking from a hardware store on Stafford’s Brisbane suburb, Ms Palaszczuk said more than 2,000 vaccines were administered through hardware stores on Saturday.

“More than 50 percent were the first doses, and what we’re seeing on the north side of Brisbane, is that they are young, so it is fantastic,” she said.

“This is the group we are worried about at the moment.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the state’s first dose rate was now at 79 per cent.

“We will probably reach that 80 percent first dose around Tuesday, so the more people go out and get vaccinated, the sooner we will reach those thresholds,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Almost 67 percent of qualified Queenslanders over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.

Acting Chief of Health Peter Aitken said contact tracking details for new quarantine cases were being worked out.

Acting Chief of Health in Queensland Dr Peter Aitkenspeaks at a press conference in Brisbane on 7 November 2021. ( ABC News: Tobias Jurss-Lewis )

Dr Aitken said the two international travelers who tested positive had traveled from Ukraine via Dubai.

Authorities have now confirmed that a fourth case linked to the Goondiwindi group announced yesterday was not contagious in the community.

‘Carefully optimistic’

Ms Palaszczuk said the state was “absolutely” on track to reach the projected date for 80 per cent fully vaccinated.

Dr Aitken said they were feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the Goondiwindi group.

“They are still early days, we have not gone through a full incubation period,” he said.

“At this stage, the fact that there is no new case, no broadcast in the community, only cases of close contacts have been identified is really positive news.

“I think it is a testament again to the Goondiwindi community with their high vaccination rates.

“Optimistic, hopeful, not there at all.”

