International
Cairns, Mission beach on alert after woman tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling through Queensland
Queensland Health has issued tracking alerts for locations in Cairns and Mission Beach after a person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern Territory after transit through the region.
Main points:
A woman who spent time in Victoria before flying to Cairns from Adelaide was infectious in the community before leaving the state
Ms Palaszczuk said the Queensland first dose rate was now at 79 per cent
Almost 67 per cent of qualified Queenslanders over 16 years of age are now fully vaccinated
NT authorities on Sunday said the woman, who spent time in Victoria before flying to Cairns from Adelaide and then to Darwin, was the main case of the infection that caused a blockage in parts of the Top End.
Queensland Health said she was infectious in the Queensland community before leaving the state.
There are exposure alerts for a Jetstar flight from Adelaide to Cairns that departed at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, as well as Gate 20 at Cairns Inner Airport.
There is an alarm for Gate 21 at the airport from noon Friday, October 29th.
There are several display alerts for stores, including Cotton On and Kmart at Cairns Central Mall that Friday morning and Woolworths at Mission Beach on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 27.
All alerts are for casual or low-risk contacts, but authorities advise anyone in the Cairns region with any symptoms to get tested.
There is also a small group in Queensland border town, Goondiwindi, with 5,826 tests done in the last 24 hours.
Eighty percent of the first dose target close
Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state looked set to hit 80 per cent of the eligible population over 16 years with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday.
About 14,000 vaccines were administered by Queensland Health on Saturday.
Speaking from a hardware store on Stafford’s Brisbane suburb, Ms Palaszczuk said more than 2,000 vaccines were administered through hardware stores on Saturday.
“More than 50 percent were the first doses, and what we’re seeing on the north side of Brisbane, is that they are young, so it is fantastic,” she said.
“This is the group we are worried about at the moment.”
Ms Palaszczuk said the state’s first dose rate was now at 79 per cent.
Almost 67 percent of qualified Queenslanders over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated.
Acting Chief of Health Peter Aitken said contact tracking details for new quarantine cases were being worked out.
Dr Aitken said the two international travelers who tested positive had traveled from Ukraine via Dubai.
Authorities have now confirmed that a fourth case linked to the Goondiwindi group announced yesterday was not contagious in the community.
‘Carefully optimistic’
Ms Palaszczuk said the state was “absolutely” on track to reach the projected date for 80 per cent fully vaccinated.
Dr Aitken said they were feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the Goondiwindi group.
“They are still early days, we have not gone through a full incubation period,” he said.
“At this stage, the fact that there is no new case, no broadcast in the community, only cases of close contacts have been identified is really positive news.
“I think it is a testament again to the Goondiwindi community with their high vaccination rates.
“Optimistic, hopeful, not there at all.”
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-07/qld-coronavirus-tracing-in-carins-mission-beach-covid19-positive/100598260
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]