



Sam Bennett lifted an early penalty for transferring an extra club to win the men’s individual title and assist the U.S. team in the overall victory at Spirit International Saturday in Trinity, Texas. Thanks Golfweeks Adam Schupak, Bennett was penalized with two kicks in the first hole of his last round at Whispering Pines after he discovered an extra wedge in his bag after making the draw. It turned out that the club belonged to his American teammate Rachel Heck, who had accidentally left her wedge next to Bennetts bag while applying face tattoos to Bennett and another teammate, James Piot. Because Bennett, a senior at Texas A&M, was in violation of Rule 4.1b, he was given a double in the par-4 opening hole. However, he responded with seven birds in the round to shoot 3-under 69s and finish in 6-under for the two-hit victory over Sweden’s Huge Townsend, an elderly man in Boise State. Sweden won the men’s title with 3 sub, one better than the US. The Americans, however, took the overall title with 28 below, 21 shots better than Canada and the women crown with 12 under, seven more than Switzerland. Heck equalized for fifth in 2 under with her Stanford teammate Carolina Sturdza from Switzerland. Oklahoma State’s Mexican Isabella Fierro hit 7th to finish runner-up, three behind medalists, American Rose Zhang, who also holds three wins in three college starts this fall for Stanford.

