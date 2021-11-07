Kerry gathers global climate push as uncertainty grows in the US

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) John Kerry is everywhere and on the move in a fatal UN climate summits.

President Joe Bidens’s envoy to the Glasgow talks, Kerry, is stepping aside from side talks with US rivals China and Russia, which scrutinize the common language climate until press conferences that elevate progress. Kerry enters the launch of projects, rewarding CEOs and bankers for efforts to reduce emissions on time and high-level praise. The skinny messenger smiles for a photo of indigenous women from Brazil, with feather headdresses that barely reach the chin.

By the end of the first two weeks of UN climate summits, Kerry’s voice was raised by his mission to rally global climate efforts that are threatening to hit a home wall.

The alternative is to do nothing, say nothing about the climate, Kerry told reporters at the summit. You have no promise, you have no commitment. And you are sitting there, waiting for the flood.

He was talking about a climate war that is becoming more urgent as global warming from burning fossil fuels intensifies and becomes more tense, as US policies are threatening Bidens’ climate efforts and again threatening global momentum on the issue. .

With the summit in progress, the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday finally passed a stalled infrastructure bill containing some important measures to reduce emissions in the U.S.

But a lack of political support for Bidens, and Republicans’ concerns about last week’s election last week, are raising uncertainty that the US administration could deliver on some of Biden’s biggest climate promises.

Kerry, President Barack Obama’s secretary of state and a former senator, returned after President Donald Trump to serve as Bidens’s climate envoy.

The work has led to an apology for the global disruption that Trump, who mocks science after climate change, caused when he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Paris climate deal, which Kerry helped negotiate. Scientists say the earth lost during the Trump administration leaves this decade one last chance to keep the Earth from warming to more catastrophic levels.

Kerry’s work is now part diplomatic, partly fan-inspiring. At the Glasgow climate conference, as in previous months, Kerry negotiates to extinguish any possible new climate efforts from countries and businesses, then pushes for more. While the U.S. return to global climate negotiations has helped allies for some deeper emissions cuts, the world’s other major polluters besides the United States, China, Russia, India and others have no promise of emissions. , at best.

At 77, Kerry is just running his latest campaign in a decades-long personal battle to curb the emissions of fossil fuels that are warming the Earth.

Kerry brings an in-depth knowledge of what is at stake, said Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International and a veteran of climate talks. It brings long-term relationships to these talks and a spirit of cooperation. However, she adds, he is limited by what is happening at home.

Unless there is a credible U.S. plan to meet the targets and gradually phase out fossil fuels, there is only so much, only so far, it can get here, Morgan said.

Conservative groups set Kerry apart online, making memes on social media from his Glasgow fortune, he introduced a speaker as his neighbor at Marthas Vineyard and assumed a love for airplanes around the world.

Kerry’s intent on diplomacy to try to push and lure coal-loving China toward faster emissions cuts brings him into public contrast with Biden and some of Bidens’ top officials, who have been vocal critics of China, the world’s leading carbon pollutant. The US is the second worst country.

Bidens leaving the Glasgow summit last week after joining more than 100 other world leaders here was that Chinese President Xi Jinping had made a big mistake by not attending.

They have lost the ability to influence people around the world, Biden said.

Veteran observers of the global climate talks speak positively of Kerry’s quieter work as a climate envoy.

Thom Woodroofe, a U.S.-China climate diplomacy researcher at the Asian Society Policy Institute, said Bidens’s appointment of the former secretary of state made countries like China really sit down and notice how important … how important Biden is. the administration would decide on their diplomacy and climate action in the country.

As Chinese leaders publicly rebuke and disparage members of the Biden administration, veteran Chinese climate diplomat Xie Zhenha told reporters in Glasgow that he reckoned he had talked to Kerry 23 times in Kerry’s current position.

When a news site published a cartoon showing an exaggerated bearded Kerry with one hand on Xie’s shoulder just as exaggerated with a round face, and with the other hand cup the Earth and its future, Kerry placed the cartoon on frame and introduced it to Xie.

At the climate summit, Kerry’s height makes it an easy place among thousands of climate advocates, government officials and reporters at the summit site, which stretches for more than half a mile (close to a mile). It is a mix of permanent and temporary structures along the Glasgows Clyde River that feels like an airport terminal surrounded by a military base operating ahead.

Kerry seems patient and polite with occasional lawyers and reporters from around the world approaching him at the summit.

Ahead of the summit, climate activists staging a hunger strike at the gates of the White House filmed another Biden administration official eagerly dropping his phone as they approached him about the need for climate action.

Kerry, on the other hand, went out and talked to the new climate strikers, telling them about his environmental activism when he was young.

Kerry’s first cause after returning from the fighting in the Vietnam War was activism for the first Earth Day, in 1970, he says. His wife, Teresa Heinz, says they met on a later day on Earth, in 1990.

In 2015, his work on climate negotiations and the trust Xie seemed to have in Obama negotiators, including Kerry, helped sign a global climate deal in which more than 190 countries committed to him. take action to reduce climate emissions.

The irreversible damage caused by global warming was even more apparent to everyone in November 2016, when Kerry made one of his last trips as Obama’s secretary of state, becoming the top U.S. official to visit Antarctica.

The U.S. presidential election had just given victory to Trump, who had already pledged to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal and would soon undo U.S. climate efforts in office.

Kerry crashed into boots over a frozen sea, confronted a curious penguin, and talked to American scientists there.

The South Pole had the cleanest air in the world, but was also heavily polluted by coal and oil waste, scientists said. The West Antarctic ice sheet was melting from below in the warm waters, breaking away and swimming in the sea.

It was one of the most amazing deserts, Kerry recalled last month for the Associated Press, and it was mixed with the negative impacts of human beings.

