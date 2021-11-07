Libya’s foreign minister is suspended a few days before the international conference

BEIRUT: Families of those arrested in the October 14 violence in Tayouneh, along with the families of those arrested in the Khalde incident in early August, are concerned about what they claim to be the unilateral actions of judicial authorities. .

Families have reacted angrily in recent days to the lack of arrests of anyone linked to Hezbollah in connection with each incident, even though the party and its militants were clearly involved in both.

Families are questioning whether the Lebanese military judiciary is turning a blind eye to those involved in the violence, or whether the institution has been shaken by Hezbollah’s pressure on every aspect of the state.

Clashes broke out in Khalde, south of Beirut, between Hezbollah members and residents of Arab tribes known as the Khalde Arabs, during the funeral of Hezbollah official Ali Shibli. As a result, two people lost their lives and several civilians were injured.

The first incumbent military investigating judge, Judge Fadi Sawan, issued an indictment for the Khalde incident two days ago, referring 32 defendants, including 23 arrested by Khalde Arabs, to the military court for trial.

However, he ignored all Hezbollah members who were involved in the clashes.

Sawan demanded that the defendants be tried for forming an armed group with the intent to commit crimes against people, murder, attempted murder, inciting sectarian strife, vandalism and the use of illegal combat weapons.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said that what happened in Khalde was an assassination attempt, this massacre was carried out by a gang.

He demanded that all those involved, whose faces and names are known, be held accountable.

The families reacted harshly to the Nasrallah story, asking him to double check his sources before slandering the Arab tribes.

The families of those arrested in the Khalde incident blocked the Khalde Highway on Friday in protest against focusing only on tribes and ousting Hezbollah out of it.

They expressed outrage over the unilateral actions of the military courts, as 21 young men from Khalde have not yet been released, while no branch of Hezbollah, whose names and addresses are known to the security services, has been arrested yet.

Future Movement MP Rola Al-Tabash said: Arab tribes will not be Turkish heads. Why weren’t the gunmen who attacked the tribes in their homes arrested?

He added: The judiciary stood against the oppressed, and with the armed oppressor, right under the nose of the state.

Meanwhile, no indictment has yet been filed in connection with the Tayouneh incident, which left seven dead and 32 injured.

The defense team of the detainees, most of whom are affiliated with the Lebanese Forces, filed a complaint with the military prosecutor’s office that includes photos and videos documenting gunmen who took part in the clashes but were not called in for questioning.

However, the military prosecution has not decided on the complaint, according to the defense team, and none of the persons mentioned have been summoned, and they are members of the Resistance Brigades, a faction linked to Hezbollah.

Following the Tayouneh incident, Nasrallah publicly blamed Lebanese forces for starting the clashes and demanded that the party leadership be held accountable.

Consequently, the leader of the Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea was called to testify before the intelligence of the Lebanese army, but he did not obey.

Relatives of those arrested have protested in front of the military court. Antoine Saad, a lawyer representing the detainees, said: Ain Al-Remmaneh will not be a Turkish goat.

The lawyer added: The judge is not treating all the parties involved in the incident fairly. What was announced about the investigation contradicts what happened in reality.

The former head of the Shoura State Council, Judge Shukri Sader, told Arab News: Many have complained about the military tribunal dealing with the Tayouneh and Khalde incidents. It is believed to be an island that operates on its own and that the High Judicial Council has no control over it. Is it permissible to try the victim and exclude the perpetrators?

He added: The judiciary in Lebanon is a mess; Parties and legislative and executive bodies are always putting pressure on him. What is happening in the investigation of the Beirut port explosion is proof.

Sader said the judicial investigator was prevented from questioning the defendants, particularly political and security officials. Many have tried to remove him from the case and illegally conduct confidential investigations.

Sader noted: It is clear that many are trying to influence and put pressure on the military judiciary.

To prevent what is happening, the powers of the military judiciary should be limited to the judgment of military personnel.

Using the pretext of terrorist acts is abuse. The Tayouneh and Khalde incidents were not acts of terrorism, but a group of bandits roaming the streets, which is the product of state-controlled commanders-in-chief.

These people do not want a rule of law, but a farm; a farm that has penetrated justice.

Former Minister Ahmed Fatfat said he was not surprised that the military judiciary avoided arresting Hezbollah militants.

Hezbollah has taken all state institutions hostage, including military justice, and is trying to take civil justice as well. But civilian judges are speaking, namely Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading the investigation into the Beirut port bombing, he told Arab News.

Fatfat added: This has been happening for a long time. Have we forgotten the pilot officer, Samer Hanna, who was killed in 2008 while his helicopter was flying over an area where Hezbollah was stationed in Sejoud? At the time, Hezbollah sent a man with a disability in hand to the military court and said he was the one who shot down the helicopter.

This man later admitted that he was legally mandated by Hezbollah to say he did it. The case was closed there and then and Hezbollah was never held accountable.

He noted: Some Lebanese parties refuse to accept that Lebanon is under Iranian occupation.

As long as these parties provide cover for Hezbollah by sharing power, nothing will change. Hezbollah controls the country but bears no responsibility.

People criticize the government and the president and do not understand that Hezbollah is the source of the crisis.

Fatfat stressed: We must leave Hezbollah alone and take responsibility.

We must all join the political opposition against it and only then will the true colors of Hezbollah be revealed.

I do not know why the Free Patriotic Movement and even Prime Minister Najib Mikati have been caught in power.

For what? I do not believe they are afraid of another vacuum because the government has already been interrupted by a Hezbollah decision.