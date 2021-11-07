The death of a pregnant woman sparks debate over the ban on abortion in Poland





Tens of thousands of Poles took to the streets to protest in January this year, when a Constitutional Court ruled from October 2020 that abortion with fetal defects was unconstitutional, went into effect, eliminating the most commonly used case for legal abortion.

Activists say Izabela, a 30-year-old woman in the 22nd week of pregnancy, whose family said she died of septic shock after doctors waited for her unborn baby’s heart to stop beating, is the wife of seen dying as a result of the decision.

The government says the decision was not to blame for her death, but a mistake by doctors.

Isabela went to the hospital in September after the waters erupted, her family said. Scans had previously shown multiple defects in the fetus.

“The baby weighs 485 grams. Right now, thanks to the abortion law, I have to lie down. And they can do nothing. They will wait until he dies or something starts, and if not, I can wait for sepsis,” he said. Isabela in a text message to her mother, reported private broadcaster TVN24. When a scan showed that the fetus had died, doctors at a hospital in Pszczyna, southern Poland, decided to perform a cesarean section. The family’s lawyer, Jolanta Budzowska, said Isabella’s heart stopped on the way to the operating room and she died despite efforts to resurrect her. “I could not believe it, I thought it was not true,” Isabella’s mother Barbara told TVN24. “How could such a thing happen to her in the hospital? After all she went there for help.” Budzowska has launched legal action for the treatment Izabela received, accusing doctors of abuse, but she also called the death “a consequence of the decision”. In a statement on its website, Pszczyna County Hospital said it shared the grief of all those affected by Isabella’s death, especially her family. “It should … be noted that all medical decisions are made taking into account the legal provisions and standards of conduct in force in Poland,” the hospital said. On Friday, the hospital said it had suspended two doctors who were on duty at the time of death. The High Medical Chamber, which represents Polish doctors, said it was unable to comment immediately. Not one more When the case came to public attention as a result of a post by Budzowska, the hashtag #anijednejwiecej or “no more” spread on social media and was used by protesters demanding a change in the law. However, Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) disputes claims that the Constitutional Court ruling was guilty of Isabella’s death, attributing it to a medical error. “When it comes to the life and health of the mother … if it is in danger, then termination of pregnancy is possible and the decision does not change anything,” said on Friday Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. PiS lawmaker Bartlomiej Wroblewski told Reuters the issue should not be “instrumentalized and used to restrict the right to life, to kill all sick or disabled children”. But activists say the decision has made doctors fearful of terminating pregnancies even when the mother’s life is in danger. “Isabella’s case clearly shows that the Constitutional Court ruling has had a shocking effect on doctors,” Urszula Grycuk of the Federation for Women and Family Planning told Reuters. “Even a condition that should not be questioned – the life and health of the mother – is not always recognized by doctors because they are afraid.” In Ireland, the death of 31-year-old Savita Halappanavar in 2012 after she was denied an abortion provoked a national outburst of grief hailed by many as a catalyst for the liberalization of abortion laws. Budzowska told Reuters that a debate similar to the one in Ireland was taking place in Poland. “Both Isabella’s family and I personally hope this case … will lead to a change in the law in Poland,” she said. The president of Poland proposed amending the law last year to make abortions possible in cases where the fetus was not viable. Parliament dominated Law and Justice has not yet debated the bill.

