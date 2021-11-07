Votes in Nicaragua in elections described as ‘parody’ by international observers





Following an iron fist blow to opposition voices this year, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is widely expected to claim a fourth consecutive term in the polls this weekend, along with Vice President and his wife Rosario Murillo.

The vote is the first for Nicaragua since a wave of popular demonstrations in 2018 rocked the country and the Ortega government is not risking, as it has spent recent months blocking the political participation of potential rivals and closely monitoring the election process.

Several possible candidates for the presidency have been arrested in recent months. Journalist and former candidate Cristiana Chamorro Barrios – whose mother defeated Ortegan in the 1990 election – was placed under house arrest this summer on vague charges (which she denies) of running a nonprofit. Her cousin, economist Juan Sebastin Chamorro Garca, who was running for president for another party, was also arrested.

In all, at least half a dozen potential presidential contenders were arrested ahead of the vote, including former diplomat Arturo Cruz, political scientist Flix Maradiaga, journalist Miguel Mora Barberena and rural labor leader Medardo Mairena Sequeira.

Dozens of other prominent critics and opposition leaders have been arrested and investigated for alleged national security concerns, according to law enforcement in Nicaragua – a move most of the international community has criticized as political repression. Nicaraguanians will also cast their ballots for the country’s National Assembly this Sunday – although in the current circumstances, Ortega’s National Sandinista Liberation Front (FSLN) is expected to claim a landslide victory. The other parties are in contention, but neither is seen as such significant challengers to the current government, according to the American Society / Council of America. Further concerns that the deck has piled up in favor of the 70-year-old leader and his country party Electoral Council affiliated with Ortega has limited the campaign and acceptance of political parties – creating what the Organization of American States Secretary General Luiz Almagro described in May as “the worst possible circumstances for an electoral process”. Misinformation and manipulation of social networks have emerged as another potential polluter in the electoral process. Facebook last week said it had removed a troll farm with more than 1,000 government-backed Facebook and Instagram accounts. reported Reuters . The accounts had worked to reinforce pro-government content, according to the news agency. Throughout all this, the ghost of Covid-19 still looks over the vote. Although the country has officially counted with less than 20,000 cases and only 209 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, health experts say the reality may be more severe than reported. According to the Pan American Health Organization, less than 20% of Nicaragua’s population has been vaccinated. “An election parody” The Ortega government’s tactics to stifle competition have prompted condemnation from democracies around the world. At the height of the arrests of presidential candidates this summer, Mexico and Argentina withdrew their ambassadors for consultations, citing “disturbing legal action by the Nicaraguan government.” During a November 3 meeting around a new report on Nicaragua’s political repression by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, U.S. Representative Bradley Freden described the Nicaraguan election as “nothing more than a hoax.” “The event that will take place on November 7 is a parody of an election,” echoed Canadian representative Hugh Adsett. Earlier, on November 2, European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrell described Nicaragua’s election as “completely false” because it was not worth sending out independent observers. “We will not send any election observation mission there because Mr. Ortega has taken care to imprison all the political contenders who have been in this election,” Borrell said in Lima, Peru. Both the EU and the US have imposed sanctions on senior Nicaraguan officials, including members of the Ortega-Murillo family. The United States is too ready to impose other financial punitive measures after Sunday’s vote. Ortega came to power as part of the Sandinista rebels who overthrew the Somoza dynasty in 1979 and fought against US-backed controversies during the 1980s. allowing him to run continuously. Increasingly, however, Ortega has been drawn to the public eye, with weeks and even months passing between appearances. His wife Rosario Murillo is now the familiar face and voice of the administration, with a special daily radio broadcast. Over the years, the duo have inevitably consolidated power, appointing loyalists to key government roles and exercising increasingly closer control over the country’s social and political spheres. The local press describes a climate of fear and intimidation. “They are afraid of losing control of their power,” said Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs in June. “As such, the fear of democracy, I think, has contributed to the incitement of these kinds of actions, repressive actions, because they do not have confidence in their ability to support people.” Hundreds killed in protests Anti-government protests in 2018, sparked by rumors of a plan to reduce the country’s social security programs, provided a striking example of government intolerance of dissent: Pro-government armed groups arbitrarily arrested hundreds of participants, attacked churches and universities where demonstrators were thought to be hiding and suspected of blocking the injured from accessing medical care. At least 322 people were killed then, according to rights groups, with thousands injured and hundreds arrested. At the time, UN human rights experts accused the government of violating human rights against protesters. Ortega said the UN report was “nothing more than an instrument of the politics of death, the politics of terror, the politics of lies, the politics of shame.” According to reports, hundreds of protesters and activists are believed to still be arrested a report by the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights in February, and over 100,000 Nicaraguan people have fled the country, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Anti-government protests were subsequently banned. Even waving the country flag in public – a key symbol of the 2018 demonstrations – was criminalized.

Previous reporting contributed by CNN’s Taylor Barnes, Claudia Rebaza, Matt Rivers and Natalie Gallon.

