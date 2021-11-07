Porsche will take the WEC case to the International Court of Appeals





The FIA ​​and the WEC have confirmed that the Porsche GT Team will take the matter to the International Court of Appeals. What have been described as the final results of the second of Bahrain’s two two-headed WEC races have been published, but they state that they are the subject of a complaint. No comments were available from Porsche. The stewards’ decision means that James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi have been temporarily crowned WEC GTE Pro champions and Ferrari takes the title of manufacturer. Porsche protested the result after Pier Guidi’s Ferrari 488 GTE driven by AF Corse contacted the Porsche 911 RSR # 92 with Michael Christensen at the wheel as they fought for the lead with 11 minutes left in the race. Christensen rolled into the car he shared with championship contenders Kevin Estre and Neel Jani, and Pier Guidi was ordered by race control to return the position to the Porsche driver. Ferrari clearly slowed down, but Porsche faced what was a planned fuel shutdown before Pier Guidi could obey command from race control. Ferrari made a splash on the next lap and Ferrari’s order to resign from the position was withdrawn, though it was never publicly communicated through time screens. The protest, made by the factory team of the Porsche GT Team led by Manthey, claimed that the decision was made only by the race director and was not investigated by the stewards according to the FIA ​​international sports code. The flight attendant bulletin that rejected the protest said: “In fact all decisions regarding the incident between # 51 and # 92 on T14 were reported to the flight attendants by the race director, investigated and taken by the flight attendants in accordance with the race director. “It has been reported verbally and with video evidence.” The bulletin went on to say that because the provisions of the international sports code were respected, the protest was rejected. Porsche was reminded of the right of appeal in the newsletter. Christensen said after the race that he “just fell off the track” and expressed surprise that the penalty was not a car kick or a timely penalty. Pier Guidi suggested that the accident was caused by Christensen leaving Filipe Albuquerque in the United Autosports LMP2 ORECA to turn 15. “I did not like it [what happened] “But I could not do anything else, I could not avoid it,” he said.

