The UN Climate Conference is running out of time

For those keen to see them, there have been many bad signs last week as the final round of international climate negotiationsCOP26 took place in Glasgow. A storm that hit England with winds of eighty miles per hour disrupted train service from London to Scotland, leaving many delegates trying to find a way to get to the meeting. Just when the conclave began, Glasgow garbage workers went on strike and garbage piled up on the street. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his opening remarks, likened the world situation to that of James Bond, who often finds himself tied to a device for the end of the world, desperately trying to figure out which colored wire to pull to turn it off while a red digital clock. goes without regret to an explosion that will end human life as we know it. As one commenter pointed out, in his latest alarm for the movie spoiler! Bond ends up dead.

Illustration by Joe Farm

Joe Bidens’ performance in Glasgow, too, was unfortunate. In his official speech to COPOn the 26th, the President declared that the United States was back at the table and we hope to lead by the power of our example. Later that day, Biden was underestimated by Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, who announced that he was not confident enough that he could support the $ 1.75 trillion spending package on which Bidens relied. The timing was, as the AP noted, unfortunate. In separate comments, unwritten in Glasgow, Biden turned, acknowledging that the US is not leading by example, in fact, at all leading. I think I should not apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States, in the last administration, withdrew from the Paris agreements, he said, referring to the group of climate agreements negotiated in COP21, in 2015. He added, to underestimate, that this has left us somewhat behind eight balls.

COP26 is a continuation of COP21, which was an attempt to recover from the mess of COP15, held in Copenhagen in 2009. However, to truly appreciate America’s dispute, you have to go back to the conference that preceded all these evils COPthe so-called Earth Summit, in 1992. At that meeting in Rio de Janeiro, President George HWBush signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which committed the world to prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system. At the insistence of the United States, the convention did not include any specific timeline or objectives for action.

With no standard to meet, it turned out, there was no motive to do anything. At an early Conference of the PartiesCOP3, held in Kyoto in 1997, an annex, or protocol, was added to the treaty, setting different targets for reducing emissions for different countries. The US, which at the time was by far the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, was supposed to cut its annual output by seven percent. President Bill Clinton signed the Kyoto Protocol, but the Senate would not ratify it, and under George W. Bush, the country withdrew from the agreement.

Over the next decade, U.S. emissions did not fall by seven percent; instead, they arose. Meanwhile, China, which, as a developing country, had no Kyoto target, overtook America as the world’s largest issuer on an annual basis. (The US retains the title on a cumulative basis.) In 2009, it was clear that the planet was heading toward dangerous warming and beyond. That fall, President Barack Obama flew to Denmark and vowed that the US was finally ready to act. However, COP15 ended bitterly, with no agreement on how to move forward.

IN COP21, in Paris, nations were invited to present their voluntary emission targets. This choose your own adventure approach was aimed at avoiding the repetition of Copenhagen and also bypassing the US Senate, which would have to approve a new binding agreement. When all the voluntary targets were counted, analysts concluded that the world was ready for warming of nearly three degrees Celsius, roughly five degrees Fahrenheit, a catastrophic prospect. Donald Trump then announced that the US would not honor its commitments.

All of this brings us to Glasgow. The Paris Agreements stipulate that countries return to the negotiating table every five years to offer new commitments, which are supposed to reflect the highest possible ambitions of each nation. (Because of the pandemic, five years became six this time.) The Biden administration has indeed set a more ambitious target, pledging to cut emissions by fifty percent over the next decade. But even if the Manchin-delayed bill, which contains about $ 500 billion in clean energy investments and tax credits, passes the Senate, it’s hard to see how the country can meet this new target, U.S. policy is what that are. . In fact, America is barely on track to meet its old, more modest Paris target. As told by Laurence Tubiana, a French diplomat who helped draft the Paris Accords Guardian, The US has a historic problem of climate reliability. Meanwhile, China’s commitments have been criticized as too inadequate and President Xi Jinping did not even attend. COP26. We showed up, Biden noted, scolding Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, another notable absence.

Last Tuesday, as Biden was preparing to leave Glasgow, there was a storm of announcements. More than a hundred countries, including the US, have pledged to reduce their emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. About a hundred countries also pledged to stop deforestation by 2030. On Thursday, twenty countries, including the US, pledged to stop spending tax money on financing fossil fuel projects abroad. These announcements were hailed by many as a cause for optimism, and perhaps they were. But as no less expert than UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres noted on Twitter, signing the statement is the easy part. (Among the signatories to the forestry commitment is Brazil, where deforestation has increased in recent years.)

The sad fact is that when it comes to climate change, there is no compensation for lost time. Every month that carbon emissions remain at current levels, they go to about forty billion tons per year, adds to the eventual misery. If the US had started leading by example three decades ago, the situation today would be very different. It’s not too late to really try, it’s necessary to try, but, to quote Boris Johnson, humanity has long since lowered the clock on climate change.