Dozens of people reported dead in Sierra Leone after fuel tanker explosionExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, host:

Dozens of people have been reported dead in Sierra Leone after a fuel tanker exploded just outside the capital Freetown early today. Umaru Fofana, who is a freelance journalist, joins us. Umaru?

UMARU FOFANA: Hello. Yes, it is a terrible thing. I’m talking to you now from the scene of the accident, where a tanker loaded with fuel was apparently making a turn on the main highway on the outskirts of Freetown, Wellington, when a truck, which allegedly lost control, collided. in the tank, causing fuel leakage. Taxis approaching motorcycles took advantage of the situation and began to accumulate fuel, which continued for several minutes before an explosion.

A fireball – we are not sure how this happened, but a fireball just happened after the explosion and engulfed the entire area, including some of the vehicles that were stuck in this traffic due to that accident. And that led to the burning of dozens of people. And at the last check, the reaction agency here said 97 burnt bodies were taken to the city’s central morgue. Right now, the army, the police are here keeping people away, trying to clear the way. At least dozens of burnt motorcycles have also been cleared from the roads. But the tanker and truck that crashed into it are still on the highway being pulled by reaction agencies.

SIMON: Let me figure it out. There was a collision and people trying to help themselves to avoid some of the leaking gas were caught by the blast.

FOFANA: Absolutely, yes, because it once happened – it happened in a crossroads area in Wellington, where there is normally a motorbike taxi station. So, as soon as that leak started, the taxi drivers on the motorcycle tried to help themselves to the fuel and then an explosion occurred. We are not sure what caused the explosion, but the explosion occurred as a result of taking fuel from these taxi drivers.

SIMON: And, Umar, what about the survivors? Are nearby hospitals filling up?

FOFANA: The Deputy Minister of Health told me a little while ago that over a hundred survivors are being treated in the main hospitals of the city. Some of them, he said, were seriously injured, which probably explains why the death toll continues to rise. Initially, it was 84, and then continued to rise to 100. So the minister said he feared the death toll would continue to rise.

SIMON: We have to ask, what is the state of the economy in Sierra Leone that so many people will gather in a leaking gas truck to try to get some fuel?

FOFANA: Well, of course, I mean, there is acute poverty in this part of the world. So when something like this happens, people just celebrate with it instead of trying to run away. Eyewitnesses here have told me that the tank driver tried to avoid them. They tried to warn them to stay away because of the potential danger. But the boys would have none of these. So they continued to accumulate fuel until that explosion occurred. Of course, for such a situation, people benefited, even at their own expense.

SIMON: Freelance journalist Umaru Fofana, thank you very much for your reporting, sir.

FOFANA: Thank you very much.

