‘Over 340 Million Persecuted’: Believers Mark International Day of Prayer for Oppressed Christians
Every November, the call is made across the globe for Christians to gather and pray for the persecuted church. This year’s organizers International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians say mediation is needed now more than ever as hundreds of millions of believers are experiencing attacks on an extreme level.
“Over 340 million Christians are persecuted or oppressed because of their faith in Jesus,” said David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA, told CBN News’ The Prayerlink. “Now some of those countries like North Korea are extremely difficult if you get caught with a Bible or whatever. You could spend the rest of your life in prison or even lose your life.”
Curry said that because of the recent US military withdrawal, Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries to be a Christian.
“That place is now controlled by the Taliban,” Curry explained. “And the Taliban have been transformed. It is Taliban 2.0. There are members of ISIS and other types of extremists as well. So we have to pray for the people in Afghanistan who are followers of Jesus. It is a secret church.”
Open Doors USA recently produced a documentary series on the persecuted church called “Unbreakable Faith,” including true stories of hope in the face of despair.
“We go to these places to stay with persecuted believers,” Curry said. “We have teams all over the world. And our job is to protect the persecuted, to help them, to get resources. We do not just transport them by plane. We will send things to them and the prayer remains With them.”
Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) is also encouraging churches to join in the special day of prayer. Author and radio presenter Todd Nettleton recently told CBN News’ Gary Lane how Christians should pray for the persecuted church.
“I think it’s easy to pray for her to stop,” Nettleton said. “But this is not their prayer. Their prayer is God help us to be faithful in spite of suffering. In spite of persecution. So I think it is important for us to pray with them that God will encourage them and “Allow them. to stay faithful.”
On November 8, VOM will premiere the film “Sabina: Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years.It details the powerful true story of how the organization’s founders, Richard and Sabina Wumbrandt, became followers of Christ and then experienced extreme suffering because of their faith and the forgiveness they displayed.
“It’s one of the most amazing displays of the gospel, and we still see it today in hostile and limited nations where our persecuted brothers and sisters are able to forgive their persecutors,” Nettleton said. “They are able to love their persecutors. It is such a show, a testament to the reality of the gospel that we often see influential persecutors and even see them come to follow Christ through that testimony and that example.”
Curry, meanwhile, noted a special benefit felt by those who pray for these persecuted brothers and sisters.
“I think the way God refreshes our hearts not only burdens us with a problem, but allows us to participate in the answer,” Curry said. “It’s a spiritual battle.”
International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians will be held on Sunday, November 7th.
The movie Sabina: Tortured for Christ is in select cinemas on November 8th. Click here to find out where he is playing.
