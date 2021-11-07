International
Libya’s foreign minister is suspended a few days before the international conference
TRIPOLI-Agence France-Presse
Libya’s presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from office on November 6, six days before an international conference gave a new impetus to restore stability in the war-torn country.
The council opened an investigation into alleged “administrative violations” by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told Libya Panorama television channel.
Al-Marsad news site, which is close to Eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said the council accused him of making foreign policy decisions without consulting him.
A decree from the council said its deputy chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
The civil war in Tripoli comes amid a new international push for new presidential and parliamentary elections to help stabilize the war-torn North African nation.
US Vice President Kamala Harris will join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference in Paris on November 12.
Libyan expert Emadeddin Badi linked the foreign ministers’ suspension to comments she made about the 1988 Lockerbie bombing in a recent BBC interview and tensions between Libyan politicians over the election.
Libya is trying to overcome the violence that has ravaged the oil-rich country since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with political squabbles over the date of the by-elections being the last hurdle.
A ceasefire between the eastern and western factions last year led to the inauguration of a fragile unity government in March, with a mandate to lead the country to elections.
Part of an agreed-upon roadmap was holding elections on the same day.
Foreign powers have strongly pushed for elections to be held as scheduled on December 24th, as the date was agreed in UN-led talks last year.
The UN Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL, believes that a double vote would increase the “credibility” of the polls and the “acceptance of the election results”.
“Respect for the principle of simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021 is necessary to maintain the integrity of the electoral process,” UNSMIL said in a statement late last month.
But there are deep divisions between the government in the western capital, led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and the parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, led by Aguila Saleh.
“Behind the scenes, there are growing tensions between political players … that are being catalyzed by the stalled December 24 election deadline,” said Badi, an analyst at the Geneva-based Global Initiative.
He also said that the suspension of the foreign ministers “is related to Lockerbie and her interview with the BBC, where she hinted at a possible extradition of (Abu Agila Mohammad) Masud”.
“Positive results are coming” in the Masuds case, she told the BBC.
A U.S. lawsuit alleges that Masud, a former member of Gaddafi’s intelligence service, assembled and programmed the bomb that exploded at Pan Am Flight 103 in the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, killing 270 people.
In September, Saleh signed legislation for the December presidential election, which critics said he bypassed the due process and favored a direction from his ally, Haftar.
This provoked an angry reaction from Tripoli.
Haftar is widely expected to be a presidential candidate, but is despised by many in western Libya for the devastating offensive he launched against the capital in 2019.
Then, in early October, parliament split the voting dates, postponing legislative elections until January.
A little over two weeks later, Dbeibah promised the vote would be held “on time”.
As election tussle disputes have dragged on, low-level fighting between rival militias has disrupted the ceasefire.
At the end of last month, only the operational oil refinery in Libya was “severely” damaged after gunmen fought for three hours around the complex, the National Oil Corporation said.
