Fear of wider instability in Iraq following attack on prime ministers at home





The Iraqi prime minister survived a drone strike on his home early Sunday, Iraqi officials said, raising fears of wider instability following controversial results in Iraq’s parliamentary elections. “I am well, praise be to God, among my people, and I call for calm and restraint from all, for the sake of Iraq,” wrote Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. on Twitter after the attack before dawn. In one video calling for peace, he appeared with his wrist wrapped in what appeared to be a white gauze bandage. A senior Iraqi Interior Ministry official, Major General Saad Maan, said on state television that the prime ministers’ house in the fortified Green Zone had been targeted by three armed drones.

President of Iraq, Barham Salih |, described the attack as a prelude to a coup, tweets that we can not accept Iraq dragging itself into chaos and a coup against its constitutional system.

On Friday, tensions over the results of the October 10 parliamentary elections came to a head after a clash outside the Green Zone, the site of the ousted palace of ousted leader Saddam Hussein, home to the US Embassy and many other Western diplomatic missions. Iraqi security forces used tear gas and live ammunition against militia members protesting against the election results as protesters tried to break through barriers in heavily fortified areas.

Leaders of Iran-backed militias, to which most of the protesters belong, have blamed Mr. al-Kadhimi, a former Iraqi intelligence chief, for using force that killed at least one person. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of the most powerful militias backed by Iran, identified the slain person as Abdul Latif al-Khuwayldi, one of its brigade deputy commanders. The Iraqi Ministry of Health said more than 120 other people were injured in the demonstration, most of them security forces trying to contain protesters.

The Iraqi Electoral Commission has not yet announced the final results of the nationwide elections held almost a month ago, as it goes through allegations of fraud. Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has emerged as the biggest winner, at the expense of Iran-backed parties that lost seats. Mr al-Sadr, whose fighters fought with US forces during the US-led invasion of Iraq, is seen as an Iraqi nationalist with a difficult relationship with Iran. Political analysts believe these gains were largely due to a more sophisticated strategy by the sadrist organization, taking advantage of a new electoral system, which has an increasing number of constituencies. The United Nations, which had observers at polling stations, praised the process. The political wings of the losing militia groups claim to have been deceived. One of al-Kadhimis’s main goals has been to curb Iranian-backed militias. After 2014, when many were created to fight ISIS, some of the largest militias have been integrated into the official Iraqi security forces. Those militia forces though only nominally respond to the Iraqi government and some are blamed for ongoing attacks on US interests. No group has yet claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on the prime minister’s residence.

Most analysts saw the attack as a warning to Mr. al-Kadhimi and his allies and not as an assassination attempt. The prime minister has remained in power balancing Iraqi relations between Iran and the United States, and he is seeking another term. What we have seen in the past is the use of violence, not necessarily to kill, but to warn that, we were here, said Renad Mansour, head of the Iraq Initiative at the Chatham House Institute. I think this would also be a warning, perhaps wrong, because you can gain a little more popularity and sympathy as a prime minister who survived an assassination attempt. The attack, however, significantly complicates efforts to form a government. Such efforts rely on the formation of alliances between parties, some of them with armed wings, to form the largest bloc in Parliament.

A State Department spokeswoman, Ned Price, called the attack Sunday a notable act of terrorism that was run in the heart of the Iraqi state. Although Mr al-Kadhimi said he and those working with him were OK, the Iraqi military command said some guards were being treated for injuries. Photos published in the state media about the damage to the house showed cracked concrete steps, the doors apparently being removed from the hinges and what looked like bits of debris in the back of a parked vehicle. A photo made available by an Iraqi government media office showed damage inside Mr al-Kadhimi’s home following a drone strike Sunday. Credit … Office of the Prime Minister of Iraq, through the EPA Mr al-Sadr, whose movement has won the largest number of seats in parliament from any political bloc, described the attack as an attempt to bring the country under the control of non-state forces to make Iraq live in turmoil, violence. and terrorism. Iranian-backed groups that have previously threatened Mr al-Kadhimi condemned the drone strikes. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, the militia group that was among those who lost seats in the parliamentary elections, called the attacks an attempt to divert attention from the deadly clash outside the Green Zone on Friday and blamed foreign intelligence agencies. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, expressed relief that the Iraqi prime minister had not been injured in the attack. In a statement, z. Khatibzadeh blamed the attacks on an unspecified foreign plot.

Abu Ali al-Askari, the de guerre name of one of the leaders of Kitaib Hezbollah, a key Iranian-backed militia, accused Mr al-Kadhimi of playing the role of a victim and said no one in Iraq considered him an Iraqi leader. house worth missing a drone. There is anyone who wants to harm this creature on Facebook, there are many ways that are less costly and more guaranteed to achieve this, he said in a post on his Telegram channel. While the attack has raised fears of growing instability amid political unrest in Iraq, the country’s citizens seemed to generally avoid it. Later Sunday morning, at the beginning of the working week in Iraq, the streets of Baghdad were full of normal traffic jams during rush hour. Near one of the entrances to the Green Zone, food vendors placed sculpted chickens to cook on charcoal grills on crowded sidewalks. Inside a carnage, a green parrot perched on a pole greeted customers by tweeting meenoo who he is in the Iraqi Arabic dialect. We are used to these incidents, said Ali al-Hussayni, 50, the shop owner, about the attack on Mr al-Kadhimi. I’m not saying people aren’t afraid at all, but we’ve seen a lot worse than that. Reporting was contributed by Austin Ramzy, Falih Hassan | and surah Ali.

