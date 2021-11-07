The Iraqi Prime Minister survived the assassination





Al-Kadhimi took to Twitter shortly after the attack and called for “calm and restraint from all.”

“Thank God, I am well and among my people,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

He called the rocket and drone attacks cowardly, saying they work against a better future for the country. Al-Kadhimi called for a peaceful and constructive dialogue “for the sake of Iraq and the future of Iraq.”

“I was and still am a redemption project for Iraq and the people of Iraq. The missiles of betrayal will not discourage believers and will shake a strand of the stability and determination of our heroic security forces to maintain the security of the people. to achieve justice and the law in force “, he said.

Three drones were involved in the assassination, according to Interior Ministry spokesman General Saad Maan, speaking on the state-run Al-Iraqiya news network. Security forces were able to shoot down two of the drones, Maan said. The Iraqi military said al-Kadhimi was unharmed and in good health and that security forces “were taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt.” A source close to the Iraqi leader said Sunday that al-Kadhimi was returning from surveillance by security forces involved in a clash with protesters at the southern gate of the Green Zone, the heavily fortified area of ​​Baghdad where the prime minister’s residence and others government and diplomatic buildings are located, around the time of the drone attack. As he was just entering his apartment, a drone blocked by the bombing targeted that place, injuring some of the guards of his apartment and causing minor damage, the source said. The U.S. State Department condemned the “apparent act of terrorism” in a statement Sunday. “We are in close contact with the Iraqi security forces in charge of maintaining Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack,” said spokesman Ned Price. The president of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), the semi-autonomous region in northern Iraq, also issued a statement condemning the failed assassination attempt, calling it a “terrorist act” marking a “dangerous development that threatens security and stability in the country and brings serious consequences “. “I invite everyone to exercise restraint and calm,” KRG President Nechirvan Barani said in a statement early Sunday morning. Influential Shiite Muslim cleric and leader of the powerful Sadrist Movement Moqtada al-Sadr called the incident a “terrorist act” that “returns [Iraq] in a state of chaos to be controlled by non-governmental forces, so that Iraq lives under the pain of unrest, violence and terrorism, so that dangers and outside interventions wipe it out here and there. “ As a result of the effort, he said, “our brave army and heroic security forces must take matters into their own hands until Iraq recovers and returns strong.” Al-Sadr and his coalition won more than 70 seats in Iraq’s parliamentary elections two weeks ago, winning a significant number since the last election in 2018, when they won 54 seats. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it comes amid rising tensions in the capital. On Friday, one person was killed and dozens injured after supporters of Iranian-backed militias clashed with Iraqi security forces near the Green Zone, health officials told CNN. Parties representing Iran-backed militias have called for protests after losing seats in parliament during Iraq’s elections last month, angering militant leaders and sparking several protests and protests in recent weeks. Kata’ib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iranian-backed Shiite militia groups in Iraq, denied any involvement in the assassination of the prime minister on Sunday, while also questioning the government’s stance on the attack in a statement issued by spokesman Abu Ali . el-Askari. Al-Askari said al-Kadhimi was “playing the victim”, adding that there were “less expensive” and more guaranteed ways to harm the prime minister – if that was the intention. “Isn’t it ironic that he calls for restraint and calm, so who should worry? Who has lost control of himself?” al-Askari said in a statement Sunday. In an unstoppable attack on the prime minister, al-Askari added: “May God curse you and those who help you.” Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani condemned the assassination attempt, saying in a Twitter post Sunday that the incident should be “traced to foreign institutes (or agencies)” that “brought nothing.” “In addition to insecurity, strife, and instability for the oppressed Iraqi people through the creation and support of terrorist groups and the occupation of this country for years.”

CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh, Mayumi Maruyama and Ramin Mostaghim contributed to the report.

