The Prime Minister begs the Gold Coast to immunize before the visitors come down; The Northern Territory extends the blockade by 24 hours after the new case revealed the trip to Melbourne
When we reach 80 percent of the double dose in mid-December, we will see an influx of people who want to see their loved ones, people who want to see their families, she said.
And if your communities are not vaccinated, the Delta virus will spread and we will see people in hospitals.
Eighty percent of Queenslands residents are expected to have received their first vaccination by Tuesday, but the Queenslands double dose figure is still below 67 percent.
By Sunday, 79.34 percent of Queenslanders had received their first dose and 66.87 percent two doses.
The Prime Minister’s advice came after Queensland did not register any new case won in the country in the last 24 hours, despite fears of a possible outbreak in Goondiwindi at the state border with NSW.
Two other cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Queensland hotel quarantine system in people who left Ukraine and traveled through Dubai, said Queensland Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Peter Aitken.
He said the pair were also infectious on their flights, with contact tracking now ongoing.
Dr Aitken also confirmed that tests had shown that the Goondiwindi woman who tested positive on Saturday had not been infectious in the community and was now at Gold Coast University Hospital.
However, he said Queensland health authorities were still concerned about the situation in the nearby NSW community of Moree, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
He also advised people in Cairns, Innisfail and Cardwell to get tested for any symptoms of COVID-19, and for those who had not yet been vaccinated to do so.
Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland was still waiting until the state was 80 per cent double vaccinated before opening the borders for international arrivals, such as NSW and Victoria had already done because of their higher vaccination rate.
In New South Wales and Victoria a bit over the weekend, they have had more cases and deaths than Queensland throughout the pandemic, she said.
Ms. Palaszczuk also warned Queensland residents not to read misinformation on Facebook, advising people about vaccines that are supposed to have poor safety data.
I tell Queenslanders: ignore it, that’s for sure. It is a safe vaccine. It has been tested. Millions of people have had it, she said.
We have vaccines for a variety of diseases and this is a disease from which you will be protected.
Meanwhile, Northern Territory chief Michael Gunner has extended the blockade of territories by 24 hours.
He said authorities needed more time before ending the immediate blockade after learning that the 21-year-old woman who flew to Darwin from Cairns had traveled to Melbourne out of compassion but did not list it in her arrival documents.
The flight of the Jetstar JQ920 from Cairns to Darwin is one of a number of showcases. Of the eight people considered close contacts, two tested positive for the virus, including a 26-year-old man who is the index case for the outbreak.
The woman received a violation notice, a $ 5024 fine and will be forced to pay for quarantine in Howard Springs.
