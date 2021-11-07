The Prime Minister begs the Gold Coast to immunize before the visitors come down; The Northern Territory extends the blockade by 24 hours after the new case revealed the trip to Melbourne

When we reach 80 percent of the double dose in mid-December, we will see an influx of people who want to see their loved ones, people who want to see their families, she said. And if your communities are not vaccinated, the Delta virus will spread and we will see people in hospitals. Eighty percent of Queenslands residents are expected to have received their first vaccination by Tuesday, but the Queenslands double dose figure is still below 67 percent. By Sunday, 79.34 percent of Queenslanders had received their first dose and 66.87 percent two doses. The Prime Minister’s advice came after Queensland did not register any new case won in the country in the last 24 hours, despite fears of a possible outbreak in Goondiwindi at the state border with NSW.

Two other cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Queensland hotel quarantine system in people who left Ukraine and traveled through Dubai, said Queensland Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Peter Aitken. He said the pair were also infectious on their flights, with contact tracking now ongoing. Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk delivers the update to COVID on Sunday. Credit:Facebook Dr Aitken also confirmed that tests had shown that the Goondiwindi woman who tested positive on Saturday had not been infectious in the community and was now at Gold Coast University Hospital. However, he said Queensland health authorities were still concerned about the situation in the nearby NSW community of Moree, which is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

He also advised people in Cairns, Innisfail and Cardwell to get tested for any symptoms of COVID-19, and for those who had not yet been vaccinated to do so. Ms Palaszczuk said Queensland was still waiting until the state was 80 per cent double vaccinated before opening the borders for international arrivals, such as NSW and Victoria had already done because of their higher vaccination rate. In New South Wales and Victoria a bit over the weekend, they have had more cases and deaths than Queensland throughout the pandemic, she said. Ms. Palaszczuk also warned Queensland residents not to read misinformation on Facebook, advising people about vaccines that are supposed to have poor safety data. I tell Queenslanders: ignore it, that’s for sure. It is a safe vaccine. It has been tested. Millions of people have had it, she said.