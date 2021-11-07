‘Blood has no race’: The Sikh community of Calgary holds an annual blood drive

Members of the Calgary Sikh community gathered on Saturday for their annual bloodbath, which they have organized for more than 20 years to help save lives and remember a past tragedy.

Manjit Singh, one of the blood collection organizers and a member of the Sikh community in Calgary, has been volunteering for his time for this cause for the past 23 years.

“We know the value of blood, we are trying to save lives because lives are precious,” Singh said.

Dozens of people entered and left a hotel in the northeast of the city on Saturday to donate blood. But this local blood movement is part of a larger campaign called Sikh Nation Blood Donation that takes place every November in partnership with the Canadian Blood Services.

The annual campaign began in 1999, 15 years after anti-Sikh riots took thousands of lives in India. The campaign started in British Columbia, but according to Singh, it has now spread to cities in the United States, England, New Zealand and other countries.

“We are remembering those innocent brothers and sisters who were killed in 1984 and all over India just because of their identity,” Singh said.

According to its website, the Blood Donation by Sikh Nation campaign has saved almost 160,000 lives since its inception.

A message against hatred

Balwynder Kahlon, another local organizer of the bloodshed, has been involved in the campaign since day one. And he says blood is something we all have in common.

This year’s bloody action took place on November 6th and another event will take place in the city on November 20th. (Andrew Brown / CBC)

“It does not matter who we are. Because your blood is a message, it can be used for anyone. Blood has no race,” he said.

Kahlon said part of the campaign message is that “there should be no hatred”. Instead of retaliating in response to the 1984 attacks in India, he said the Sikh community in Canada responded with this bloody campaign to save lives.

“We have to respect each other. We have to love each other,” Kahlon said.

“We need to help instead of creating this kind of hate environment.”

Another blood drive organized by the Sikh community will be held November 20 at the Genesis Center in Calgary from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.