International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
The last:
More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the United States to close its borders to international travelers from countries such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are moving to focus on vaccine status.
Starting Monday, travel bans from certain countries have ended. The US will allow international travelers, but they must be vaccinated with some exceptions.
The US is also reopening its land borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated persons.
Air travelers will need to show proof of vaccination upon arrival in the US, but will still need to show a negative test for COVID-19 before departure, taken within three days of boarding their flight.
Non-essential travelers crossing a land border will be required to show proof of vaccination or to prove their vaccination status at the request of a border agent. Unlike air travelers, they will not face any requirement to show a negative test for COVID-19.
But when returning to Canada, recreational travelers must provide evidence of aThe negative test for COVID-19 was taken within 72 hoursprior to their scheduled return flight or arrival at the land border.
Canada will only accept one molecular test such as a PCR test which can cost hundreds of dollars.
SEE Windsor, Ont., Truck preparing for a cross-border trip:
Children under the age of 18 will not need to be vaccinated, but they must take a pre-entry test for COVID-19 before entering the US Children who are two and younger are exempt from the testing requirements.
Canada still requires all travelers five years old or older who are entering the country to provide evidence of a negative test, regardless of their point of entry.
In terms of vaccines that will allow someone to enter the US, it is every COVID-19 vaccine approved for urgent use by the World Health Organization, which includes the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used in the US as well as most overseas uses, e.g. as AstraZeneca and Sinovac of China. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is authorized in 70 countries, is currently not allowed. The WHO is reviewing Sputnik but has not approved it.
What is happening all over Canada
What is happening around the world
As of Sunday morning, more than 249.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than five million.
IN EuropeOfficials in Greece are now restricting access to cafes, restaurants, government services and banks for those who are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test.
INAsia-Pacific the region, the Australian city of Sydney will further ease restrictions on social distancing on Monday a month after emerging from a nearly 100-day coronavirus blockade as nearly 90 per cent of people have received both doses of the vaccine, officials said.
Although limited to people who are fully inoculated, relaxation in the state of New South Wales, home of Sydney, removes restrictions on in-house guests or outdoor gatherings, among other measures.
IN Asia, the Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 50 new cases broadcast instead of COVID-19, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday. The commission also reported 24 new cases imported during the day.
IN Americas, about four million U.S. federal employees will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22, according to executive order by President Joe Biden aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Beyond this rule, another such mandate set to take effect in January, targeting some 84 million private sector workers, is being challenged in court.
On Saturday, a Louisiana federal appeals court temporarily banned the vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees.
The mandate states that those workers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly, starting January 4th.
IN Africa, more than 8.5 million cases have been confirmed so far across the continent, along with more than 218,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization Africa Region. South Africa tops the continent at both points, with more than 2.9 million cases and 89,000 deaths since the pandemic began.
