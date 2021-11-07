The United States is open to international travelers vaccinated Monday. Here’s what to expect

(CNN) The United States is opening its doors wide to international travelers vaccinated Monday, welcoming many visitors who have been locked up abroad for 20 months.

With the entry into force of the new requirements for air, land and ferry arrivals, there will certainly be some overload with enforcement of the rules.

“It will be a little slow at first, I can assure you,” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told a travel industry conference in late October. “There will be lines, unfortunately,” he said, citing “a travel attack immediately.”

Many Delta flights that will arrive on Monday are 100% packed with high load factors in the coming weeks, according to Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant. Delta has seen a 450% increase in international bookings in the six weeks since the US reopening announcement, he said.

Arrivals of international flights will increase by 11% on Monday during a similar day in October at Newark Liberty and John F. Kennedy International Airports, with 253 flights scheduled to arrive, according to the NY & NJ Port Authority.

The Port Authority expects a gradual increase at these airports over the next two months, where international traffic will reach around 75% of November and December 2019 levels, based on current international schedules which are likely to change.

A gradual recovery seems to be on international air travel cards. According to the figures of the aviation analytical company ZAP , the number of filled countries arriving in the US from Europe this December is projected to be around 67% of the December 2019 level.

Airlines are still returning workers and aircraft evacuated due to the pandemic. Personnel issues, which may be exacerbated by employee vaccination mandates, have complicated operations for some carriers.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration have also had short staff and face a deadline just before Thanksgiving for vaccinating federally mandated employees.

Increased waiting times are expected by the CBP at land border crossings loaded from Canada and Mexico.

All of this to say, preparation and patience will be key for international travelers going to the US.

Here is what travelers can expect and prepare for:

When you get there

The United States is largely open, though there are some state and local restrictions that still apply.

For example, there are mask mandates in Hawaii, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Washington, DC and Puerto Rico also require masks in public indoor spaces.

In some cities, including New York and San Francisco, there is a demand for vaccines for indoor public spaces, including restaurants.

Hawaii, which had some of the strictest entry requirements in the US, will now comply with new federal rules for international air travel. Although capacity constraints in the state are being eased, there are still some restrictions in place.

New York, Miami and Los Angeles can see some of the most important influxes of international visitors. They are a travel app and Hopper major destinations for foreign travelers this holiday season.

These sites match the customer request at Traces of traces in the UK, where the US has become the main destination of the travel company. New York, California and Florida lead the way in bookings, according to Nikki Davies, director of public relations at Trailfinders.

Before you go

Vaccination is a major requirement for the vast majority of international travelers hoping to enter the United States.

Travelers must meet the CDC criteria to be “fully vaccinated”. Paper and digital documentation are acceptable. Airlines are responsible for collecting and verifying this information from air passengers.

Anna Zwing, 28, who lives near Wiesbaden, Germany, has not seen her boyfriend for more than two years. She will be flying to Chicago from Frankfurt on Monday and plans to check in person at the airport on Sunday to make sure she ESTA application and all the new Covid documentation she has collected and double checked is in order.

Zwing was lucky with the US reopening date. When the travel ban was not lifted, she reserved October flights again for November 8 before the specific date was announced, hoping she would finally be allowed to make the trip to the US.

“At first I could not believe it, but my boyfriend and I are on the moon!” She said when the date was finally announced in mid-October. “I can’t wait to get on the plane on November 8th!”

For air travel

Air travelers also need a negative Covid-19 test. Testing required of all fully vaccinated air passengers aged 2 years and older, regardless of nationality. Passengers are required to test negatively for Covid-19 within three days of the start of their flight to the United States.

Unvaccinated Americans and a very limited number of unvaccinated international travelers exempt from the vaccination requirement must test within one day of departure for the United States.

Many airlines have mobile applications and portals on their websites where vaccination and testing information can be processed digitally.

Most Delta customers on international routes to the US can directly upload and verify their vaccination status using Delta FlyReady tool.

British Airways’ VeriFly The digital mobile health letter works on all BA flights to the US, the airline confirmed.

Paper copies are also a good idea.

“I would definitely make sure to have paper copies … of my passport and my vaccination card and main credit card, kept separate from my wallet / purse. And have digital copies of the same on my phone and be emailed to my email account in case the phone / bag / backpack / etc. is lost or stolen, “said Kathleen Bangs, a former airline pilot who is a spokeswoman for the flight tracking site . FlightAware

“Proving who you are, your vaccination status and the front and back of a credit card can go a long way in turning the nightmare of losing your documents into a reasonable situation.”

At land borders

Customs and Border Protection envisions an increase in the volume of travel and reception at land and ferry crossings and is encouraging travelers to have their identification and vaccination documents ready. The agency also encourages travelers to use its CBP One app.

Staffing levels will be at pre-Covid levels, according to the CBP, but the agency will balance multiple priorities.

“Facilitating trade and travel remains a priority,” a Questions and answers from the Department of Homeland Security for the new policy says. “However, we cannot jeopardize the national security that is our core mission.”

Digital and paper documentation is acceptable for vaccination certification and vaccination cards must not be in English.

Travelers must be prepared to verify their vaccination status and reason for travel. They should also be prepared to show evidence that they are fully vaccinated, if required by a CBP officer.

Children under the age of 18 traveling with vaccinated adults are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

Covid tests are not required on land and ferry crossings.

The network of rules and requirements to travel internationally is now indisputably confusing.

“Just getting on a plane and going somewhere no longer works,” says travel adviser Dave Hershberger of Prestige Travel in Cincinnati, Ohio. “You have to do your homework.”