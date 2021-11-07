The US will allow vaccinated international travelers; The search for the missing teenager in East Lansing continues





How US rules on international travel are changing More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns pushed the US to close its borders to international travelers from countries such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting focusing on vaccine status. . Starting Monday, travel bans from certain countries have ended. The US will allow international travelers, but they must be vaccinated with some exceptions. The US is also reopening its land borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated persons. Learn more here. Missing teen lovers in East Lansing do not give up hope as the search continues Loved ones, family and friends are not giving up hope that Brendan Santo will return home. All this despite the fact that the teenager is now gone for more than a week. The search continues for Santo, a Rochester Hills and Grand Valley State University student who went missing last week during a visit to Michigan State University. Ad See the story here. Suspension held for Michigan doctor who approved 22,000 medical marijuana certificates a year The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly 22,000 marijuana medical certificates over a 12-month period. Read more here. Houston leaders seek clues to a concert run that killed 8 Authorities said they would watch videos, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died at a Houston music festival when fans suddenly rose to the stage to see rapper Travis Scott. Learn more here. Ad Day saving time ends: The mental impact of changing the clock It’s time to turn around as we mark the end of time saving. And while many took advantage of that extra hour of sleep on Saturday night, the transition can actually be difficult for some. Experts say that understanding the psychology behind time change and how it affects us can make adaptation easier. See the report here. Weather forecast: Sunny Sunday with earlier sunrise, sunset This is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. COVID in Michigan Michigan announced 10,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 virus-related deaths Friday – one on average 5047 cases over a two-day period, the highest daily average since April. Of the 90 deaths announced Friday, 48 were identified during a data review. The Friday update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,157,606, including 22,474 deaths. These figures have risen from 1,147,512 cases and 22,384 deaths, as of Wednesday. Ad Read the latest COVID report here.

