IATA reports increase in booking activity as international travel is no longer restricted





Travel restrictions are being eased around the world as vaccination rates are rising every day, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has revealed through its latest economic chart. According to IATA, travel restrictions that were imposed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have suppressed passenger demand and delayed the recovery of travel. However, during the fourth quarter of 2021, which is also the last quarter of the year, some countries began to release their travel restrictions. Consequently, the easing of travel rules has contributed to the immediate increase in booking activity in most markets and is expected to support international passenger demand in the coming months, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. In the fourth quarter of 2021, some countries began to release their travel restrictions, which resulted in an immediate increase in booking activity, IATA has written on its official Twitter account. According to the IATA Economics analysis based on data from the University of Oxford, during April 2020, Europe had some of the strictest travel restrictions. On the contrary, for now, they remain relatively relieved. Similar to Europe, Central and South America maintained strict travel restrictions during April, May, June, and July 2020. However, the restrictions remain relaxed, at least for now. Travel rules in Europe and North America have remained unchanged in recent weeks. However, as soon as the US government announced that the country would reopen for travel from 33 countries starting November 8, a strong increase in ticket sales was recorded. Following the announcement of US-EU traffic reopening, planned airline capacity is expected to reach approximately 65 percent of 2019 levels in November and about 75 percent in December, representing an increase of about 45 percent compared to September . Also, through the same report, it has been shown that in addition to Europe and the US, the Middle East and Africa continue to remain the regions with the least restrictive measures for international travel. The partial reopening of Australia and New Zealand is also expected to support the recovery of international traffic. Unlike the areas mentioned above, China’s main market is expected to remain closed until the end of this year and for at least the first six months of 2022. For this reason, IATA has called for international cooperation to help a fast recovery. With the easing of travel restrictions, we expect stronger demand in 2022 for international and domestic travel worldwide. Successful vaccination opening, effective international cooperation, and recognition of WHO-approved vaccines will be critical to the recovery of passenger revenue, stressed IATA. >> Europeans traveling to US warn of long waits at airports from Monday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/iata-reports-uptick-in-booking-activity-as-international-travel-is-no-longer-heavily-restricted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos