Foreign nationals demand US-approved shots as they resume travel

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) As COVID-19 devastated Hungary in April, Budapest resident Akos Sipos received his second dose of the vaccine, believing he was doing the right thing for his health and helping to end the pandemic.

But Sipos, 46, soon discovered that the vaccine he received, Russia’s Sputnik V, disqualified him from traveling to a number of other countries where it had not been approved. Nations include the United States, which is moving forward with a new air travel policy that will make Sipos and many like him unqualified to enter.

“I thought it would be better to get Sputnik today than a Western vaccine at an uncertain time of the future,” said Sipos, who works as a search engine optimization specialist, for his initial decision to take the hit. I could not have known at the time that I would not be able to travel with Sputnik.

Starting Monday, the United States plans to reopen to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But there is a catch: non-immigrant adults must have received vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration or have received a list of urgent uses from the World Health Organization.

This leaves many travelers with hope around the globe, who have taken full courses of the widely used vaccines in other parts of the world Sputnik V and the CanSino jab made in China, especially trying to re-inoculate with vaccines approved by US authorities .

Two other Chinese vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac, have been approved by the WHO and will thus be accepted for travel to the US.

Mexico received nearly 12 million doses of CanSino and almost 20 million Sputnik V after deliveries began earlier this year. Residents who received the two necessary vaccines of those vaccines are now seeking to supplement the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, hoping this will make them agree to cross the border.

Those of us who got this vaccine, said Rosenda Ruiz, 52, a public relations manager in Mexico City who took Sputnik V. There are many Mexicans who want to travel, but we can not. I’m thinking of getting any other vaccine I can get.

While Sputnik V is used in about 70 countries worldwide, it has not yet been approved by either the FDA or the UN health agency. Nearly 1 million people have been vaccinated in Hungary, a Central European country of about 10 million people.

Hungary was one of only two countries in the 27-member European Union to use the Russian vaccine. Less than 20,000 people took it to Slovakia.

Judit Molnar, president of the Association of Hungarian Travel Agencies, says the inability of many Hungarians to travel to the United States or even to some EU countries that do not accept the blow has had an impact on its industry.

“We see that in recent months, travelers are asking us more and more when they can travel to America,” said Molnar, who is also president of the OTP Travel agency.

“These travelers say they really hope the situation will change and that the United States will accept the Sputnik vaccine. There are many people who want to travel and in Hungary, many people have been vaccinated with Sputnik, she said.

Citizens of Russia, where the use of Sputnik V is most prevalent, are also looking for Western-approved photos so they can travel abroad. Faced with the possibility of leaving the flights, the Russians have booked a tour of Serbia, which has authorized the use of Pfizer-BioNTech, China’s Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines in addition to Sputnik V.

Russia, which unveiled Sputnik V with much fanfare as the world’s first registered vaccine in August 2020, criticized U.S. plans to leave the vaccine off its list of approved vaccines.

“There is absolutely no reason for such decisions,” said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian Duma, or lower house of parliament, ‘s foreign affairs committee. “The effectiveness and safety of the Sputnik V vaccine has been proven not only by specialists, but also by its practical implementation.

But the World Health Organization is still reviewing the vaccine, and months of suspension make it unclear when Sputnik V can get a list of urgent uses.

The Hungarian government has entered into bilateral agreements with 24 countries, including Russia, Serbia, Mongolia, Georgia and Kazakhstan, for mutual recognition of vaccination trials, regardless of the type of vaccine.

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry told the Associated Press that it is open to a similar agreement with the United States, but there are currently no ongoing negotiations.

Sipos, the search engine specialist, said that while he was confident in the effectiveness of Sputnik Vs, he recently sought out a Western-approved booster, Moderna, so he could travel wherever he wanted.

I felt cheated because they accept Sputnik in more than 60 countries in the world, but in many other countries do not accept it, he said.

Silvia Morales, 38, a public high school teacher in Monterrey, Mexico, said she recently received a Moderna vaccine after hearing that the US government would not recognize her CanSino vaccine.

She said there should be peace of mind about her level of protection against the virus.

“But I also like to travel to the United States.”

Marcos Martnez Chacn in Monterrey, Mexico and Jim Heintz in Moscow, contributed to this report.

