The Iraqi prime minister survived the assassination attempt

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an armed drone strike targeting his residence in early November 7, and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept the results of last month’s parliamentary elections.

Two Iraqi officials said Associated Press that seven of Prime Minister al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in a two-armed drone strike in the heavily fortified Green Zone area of ​​Baghdad. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make official statements.

“I am well and among my people. Thank God,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter shortly after the attack. He called for calm and restraint, for the sake of Iraq.

He later appeared on Iraqi television, sitting behind a desk in a white shirt, looking calm and serene. Cowardly missile and drone attacks do not build a homeland and do not build a future, he said.

In a statement, the government said a drone loaded with explosives tried to hit Mr. al-Kadhimis’s house. Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by heavy gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, where foreign embassies and government offices are located.

The statement issued by state media said security forces were taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt.

There was no immediate allegation of assault. It comes amid a clash between security forces and pro-Iranian Shiite militias, whose supporters have been out of the Green Zone for nearly a month after they rejected the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, in which they lost about two-thirds. Theirs. seats.

The assassination attempt is a dramatic escalation, crossing a line in an unprecedented way that could have violent echoes, wrote Ranj Alaaldin, a non-resident member at the Brookings Institution, in a Twitter post.

The protests turned deadly on November 5 when demonstrators tried to enter the Green Zone. Security forces used tear gas and live ammunition. There was an exchange of fire in which a militant-linked protester was killed. Dozens of security forces were injured. Al-Khadimi ordered an investigation to determine what caused the clashes and who violated the orders not to open fire.

Some of the leaders of the most powerful militia factions loyal to Iran openly blamed Prime Minister al-Kadhimi for the November 5 clashes and the death of the protester.

The blood of the martyrs is to hold you accountable, said Kais al-Khazali, the leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, addressing Mr. al-Kadhimi at a funeral held for the protester on November 6th. The protesters had only one demand against election fraud. Responding thus [with live fire] means you are primarily responsible for this scam.

The funeral was attended by leaders of mostly Iranian-backed Shiite factions, collectively known as the People’s Mobilization Forces, or Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic.

Abu Alaa al-Walae, the commander of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, in a Twitter post to Prime Minister al-Kadhimi who did not mention his name, told him to forget another term.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi, 54, was Iraq’s former intelligence chief before becoming prime minister in May last year. He is considered by the militias to be close to the US and has tried to balance Iraq’s alliances with the US and Iran. Ahead of the election, he waited for several rounds of talks between regional enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad in a bid to ease regional tensions.

The United States, the UN Security Council and others have praised the October 10 election, which was largely non-violent and without major technical flaws.

But after the vote, militia supporters set up tents near the Green Zone, rejecting the election results and threatening violence if their recount demands were not met.

Unfounded allegations of voter fraud have cast a shadow over the vote. Clashes with militia supporters have also raised tensions between rival Shiite factions that could reflect on the streets and threaten Iraq’s relatively new stability.

The election was held months ahead of schedule in response to mass protests in late 2019, which saw tens of thousands in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite southern provinces gather against endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment. They also protested against neighboring Iran ‘s harsh interference in Iraq’ s affairs through Iran – backed militias.

The militias have lost some popularity since the 2018 vote, when they made huge election gains. Many hold them responsible for suppressing the 2019 protests and challenging state authority.

The biggest gains were made by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who won the largest number of seats in parliament, 73 of 329. While he maintains good relations with Iran, al-Sadr publicly opposes foreign intervention in Iraq issues.