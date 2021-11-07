WA shark bite victim, named as wanted, canceled in Port Beach Fremantle

The wife of a man killed after being bitten by a shark in Port Beach in Western Australia has thanked authorities for their efforts as searches have been ruined.

Main points: The victim of the shark attack is 57-year-old Paul Millachip

The victim of the shark attack is 57-year-old Paul Millachip He was known as a regular swimmer in Port Beach

He was known as a regular swimmer in Port Beach His wife described him as “a handsome man and a great father”

Fifty-seven-year-old Paul Millachip was swimming off the beach around 10 a.m. Saturday when he was bitten by a shark.

Police, surf rescuers and fishing staff conducted an extensive search for him.

But the decision was made to suspend the search at 4pm on Sunday.

Mr Millachip’s wife, who asked not to be named, has honored him as “a handsome man and a great father”.

“It is difficult, it is very difficult,” she said.

“Thank you to the police and all the other agencies.

The wife of the missing person has returned to the beach today with the police. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

“We went into a lot of detail about what they did and how the search ended, and they were extremely thorough and extremely professional and we are really, very grateful for that.”

She also thanked a number of teenagers who were on a dinghy nearby when the attack took place and helped raise the alarm along the beach.

MrMillachips’s wife also thanked the teens for warning other beachgoers of the danger. ( ABC News: Tabarak Al Jrood )

“A special mention to those young boys on the boat of what they did in what must have been an absolutely horrible experience for them, so my heart goes out to them and I thank them for what they did,” she said.

“Thank God no one else was injured. They could have saved other lives.”

The search revealed only one bullet.

“So far we have not been able to recover anything other than a pair of glasses, and those pairs of glasses have been removed for testing,” said Fisheries Minister Don Punch.

Jane Atkinson says the attack has left her feeling shocked. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

Jane Atkinson drives a coffee van on the beach and said the mood among the close community of swimmers and beachgoers was grim.

“Strondi, disbelief, that this can happen at 10 o’clock in the morning on a beautiful day,” she said.

“You just do not think this is happening in Port Beach.

Loading

“A lot of people coming to Port Beach have been around for a long time. It’s very sad for the community and the people who were around.”

She said while there have been first sharks on the beach before, this is the first time someone has attacked.

“The beach was, when I was here, closed several times with the sight of sharks and I actually saw the feathers,” she said.

“I was really shocked what happened on our beach.

Young people are appreciated for their quick response

The incident was witnessed by a group of young people on a nearby boat, who immediately notified the emergency services.

They were also praised for encouraging others to get out of the water.

Association Inspector Troy Douglas said the boys were on a nearby dinghy and witnessed the incident.

“They gave the police information about what they saw and heard,” he said.

People left the homage with flowers as the search continued on Sunday. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

“I think it’s a fantastic effort, maybe it was something you don’t want to see.

“They have been really, really helpful. They have done a great job of warning other people on the beach and other swimmers.”

“This beach is different”

Chris Madden was in Port Beach on Saturday and said he was thought to be in the water near the scene of the incident at the time.

“But I was standing up here and I was talking to some friends, and then everything happened,” he said.

“These young guys came out in cans and they were great, moving up and down and letting everyone know how to get out of the water, they shouted and kept going.

“They were just champions.”

Chris Madden also praised the teens’ actions on the dinghy. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

He said the bond of many people swimming on the beach goes from generation to generation.

“This beach is different,” he said.

“I came down as a child, I came down my children.

“It’s just the family atmosphere, so it’s the family down here.”

But, he said, he was not sure if he knew who that man was.

“We do not use adjectives down here, do not change phone numbers,” he said.

“They’re just beach people.”

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. The cell phone vision captures what appears to be a dorsal feather

The beaches in the area remain closed and rescuers are conducting patrols to make sure people stay out of the water.

Members of a local swimming group, The Polar Bears, gathered near the beach this morning for their regular swim, but found it closed.

The search did not find any trace of the victim. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

One of the members who landed on the beach, despite signs of closure, told ABC that he had been threatened by authorities with a $ 1,000 fine.

The townspeople of Fremantle have confirmed that anyone who does not comply with the instructions to keep the faces of the fine away from the closed beaches.