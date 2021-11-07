Afghan military pilots, on the run, feel abandoned by the US





As Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, the new Afghan Air Force pilot flew his PC-12 engine from Afghanistan to neighboring Tajikistan to escape. Like other Afghan officers who fled with dozens of military aircraft to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the pilot was confident that his American military partners would save him. We believed in the US military and government that they would help us and get us out of this situation, said the pilot, a lieutenant who, like the other pilots in this article, spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons. The lieutenant is among the 143 Afghan pilots and crew members now arrested by Tajik authorities. They are English-speaking trained by the U.S. Air Force and are relying on the U.S. government or military to evacuate them as well as help evacuate their families home to Afghanistan. Several thousand other Afghan Air Force pilots and crew members are hiding in Afghanistan, feeling abandoned by the US military, their longtime war ally. They say they and their families are in danger of being pursued and killed by the Taliban.

I stood side by side with my American allies for five years, but now they have forgotten us, said by phone an Afghan Air Force captain piloting C-208 planes from a safe house in Kabul. Some other pilots who spoke by telephone from Afghanistan said they had not heard anything from the US government. But they said they were being helped by their former military advisers, many of them volunteers in a so-called group Operation Holy Promise, created to assist in securing Afghan Air Force personnel.

Brig. Gen. David Hicks, a retired Air Force officer who is chief executive of Operation Sacred Promise, said the group, formed in August, had received desperate messages from stranded pilots asking if the U.S. government had a plan to ‘brought them to safety. We found that there was no plan from the US to do anything to get these people out, said General Hicks, who once commanded the US-led air force training mission in Afghanistan.

He said the US has spent millions and millions on these highly educated and highly motivated individuals. Based on what they did while fighting the Taliban, we think they deserve the advantage. A State Department spokesman did not provide a timeline for the relocation of Afghan pilots, but said Sunday, “We are in regular communication with the Tajik government and some of that communication involves coordinating in response to Afghan Air Force pilots.” . The spokesman said the United States verified the identities of about 150 Afghans after gaining access to the last group in mid-October. The United States spent $ 89 billion training and equipping the Afghan defense and security forces, including the Afghan Air Force and the elite wing of its special mission. Many of the pilots were trained in the United States. Several pilots and crew members and their families were evacuated with the help of the U.S. government and military shortly after the Taliban invasion. But many others could not get out, despite the efforts of their former advisers to help them. Since mid-August, General Hicks said, Operation Holy Promise has helped evacuate some 350 Afghans. The group has verified about 2,000 Afghan Air Force personnel and their relatives trying to leave the country, with about 8,000 more yet to be verified, he said. Lt. Col. Safia Ferozi, an Afghan Air Force squadron commander who was evacuated to the United States with her husband also a pilot and daughter, said she was flooded with phone calls and panic messages from Afghan pilots in Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

They fought side by side with the Americans, Colonel Ferozi said in a telephone interview. Now they feel forgotten. Why does the US not care about these people who fought alongside them? In September, a group of Afghans pilots and crew members was evacuated from Uzbekistan with the help of the US government and Operation Holy Promise after being detained by Uzbek authorities.

But another group of 143 Afghan Air Force personnel remains in custody at a sanitary facility near Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe. They said they were becoming increasingly desperate, even though US Embassy officials in Dushanbe had recently arrived to record their biometric data as part of an effort to evacuate them. Morale among our colleagues here is very low, said an Afghan Air Force major who flew a C-208 military plane to Tajikistan. We are in an unknown situation and we do not know what will happen next. The major and several other pilots spoke on WhatsApp audio messages recorded on smuggled cell phones hidden by guards. They said they were not allowed to leave the facility, where most of the mobile phones had been confiscated. They survive on meager food rations and receive only basic medical care, they said. Many have not been in contact with their families in Afghanistan, some of whom do not know if they are still alive, they said.

We feel abandoned, but we still have hope that the US will help us, said a major who said he had piloted numerous combat missions. The Tajik Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment. Understand the Taliban invasion of Afghanistan Card 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more about the history of their origins and their records as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. A spokesman told The Timest that the group wanted to forget his past, but that there would be some restrictions. Among those arrested in Tajikistan is an Afghan pilot who is pregnant and said she needed prenatal care. Her husband, also a pilot, was keeping up with her. We are living as prisoners, she said in an audio message recorded late last month. We are full. We are getting weaker. I would like to ask the US government to speed up our situation here.

During the collapse of Afghanistan about 25 percent of the Afghan Air Force the planes were flown to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, according to an October 31st report by the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan. General Hicks said the number was from 56 to 60 aircraft. (American forces became unusable 80 others at Kabul Airport in late August.) The status of the aircraft is unclear. When asked in mid-August what was going on recover the aircraftSecretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III responded: “They were focused on the airport and getting people out safe.

Speaking from Afghanistan, some Afghan Air Force pilots describe moving from house to house to avoid capture by the Taliban. They said they were running out of money and did not dare to look for work because they feared they would be discovered by Taliban officials. An Afghan Air Force major who flew C-208 aircraft for eight years said the Taliban had confronted his relatives, asking to know his whereabouts. Taliban fighters searched his home and questioned his mother, said the major, who had moved with his wife and four children to a number of safe houses. It is very dangerous for us here, said the Major. He said he had not been able to contact anyone in the U.S. government or military except his former U.S. Air Force adviser. It seems we are no longer so important to them, he said. The Taliban have said there is a general amnesty for any Afghan who has served in the previous government or worked with the US government or military. But some Afghan Air Force pilots have been killed by the Taliban this year. They do not have good options, said General Hicks. They are in danger of being chased and killed. A major who was piloting C-208 aircraft and was training at a U.S. Air Force base in Texas said he turned down the opportunity to fly to Tajikistan in August because he did not want to leave his family behind. Now he and his wife and their seven children are hidden, without money and food. Our lives are deteriorating day by day, said the major. We can not stay in one place. We always hide even our relatives do not know where we are. General Hicks said he feared pilots and crew members in Afghanistan would soon run out of money and food, and possibly lose the freedom they had left.

There is no place for them to hide inside Afghanistan, he said. We need to understand that it will be a very dark winter for these people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/07/world/asia/afghan-pilots-taliban-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos