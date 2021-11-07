Allegations of assembling the Liberal Party branch that includes Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar were broadcast in the defamation case

Documents filed in Federal Court allege that Liberal federal MP and Treasurer Michael Sukkar was involved in a scheme that put faction operatives at work in the taxpayer-funded electorate to conduct Liberal Party internal affairs in Victoria in a breach. possible staff rules.

Claims for the collection of branches by Mr. Sukkar are described in documents filed in Federal Court on Friday. The documents were filed as part of defamation proceedings filed by former Liberal faction figure Marcus Bastiaan

The documents were filed as part of defamation proceedings filed by former Liberal faction figure Marcus Bastiaan Mr Sukkar has “completely” denied the allegations, which he said came from a “discredited and dissatisfied former employee”.

Former figure of the liberal faction and ally of Mr. Sukkar, Marcus Bastiaan, is suing Nine Network and its newspapers for defamation after a 60-minute exhibition that allegedly Mr. Bastiaan was part of a liberal branch fundraising operation in Victoria.

Nine’s defense, filed in Federal Court on Friday and seen by ABC, alleges Mr Sukkar oversaw a scheme where taxpayer-funded staff at election offices were used for factional work.

The same allegations were broadcast in 60 Minutes on Sunday night and have previously been made by the Nine Network newspapers and the current program.

According to the rules of parliament, the staff of the electoral office should not do party political work, they are employed to help the deputy to perform their duties.

The defense claims the scheme includes “open abuse” of the rules governing electorate officers.

Among the allegations are questions about the role of the deputy’s brother

The defense documents claim that Mr. Sukkar, who holds Deakin headquarters east of Melbourne, oversaw the scheme put in place by factional allies, including his brother, in the office of Liberal MP Kevin Andrews in Menzies for the same purpose.

There is no suggestion that Michael Sukkar, his brother Paul Sukkar, Marcus Bastiaan, Josh Bonney or Kevin Andrews have acted illegally.

The defense cites a document describing the roles and responsibilities of Mr.’s brother. Sukkar to perform in the office of Mr. Andrews, who involved recruiting the party.

An audit ordered by the Liberal Party’s membership of the KordaMentha branch revealed irregularities in the membership.

The Victorian anti-corruption organization IBAC is in the process of investigating similar allegations of staff misconduct by Labor MPs, but there is currently no federal integrity body.

Bastiaan resigned from his membership in August last year after posting crude and racist text messages, but he denied he was a branch collector.

“In or around June 2017, the applicant [Mr Bastiaan], Michael Sukkar and Josh Bonney (a secretariat member and an electoral officer in Michael Sukkar’s Deakin constituency) struck a deal to install secretariat members as electorate officers in Kevin Andrews’s Menzies constituency, ostensibly to carry out the work of officers of the electorate, but who instead would carry out mainly party-political work for the scheme (agreement), ”the defense document reads. “The agreement was verbal and was formed in numerous conversations between the applicant, Michael Sukkar and Bonney in or around June 2017.”

The document claims that the office of Mr. Sukkar has been used to create advertising material for a Liberal Party election campaign for Narracan state headquarters, where Mr. Bastiaan’s partner, now his wife, Stephanie, was seeking to defeat incumbent President Gary Blackwood.

Mr. Bonney is suspected of having done this work while working in the office of Mr. Bonney. Sukkar. One of the friends of Mr. Sukkar was also hired as a graphic designer to make the scrolls, the documents claim.

Sukkar’s office did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sukkar said he completely denied the allegations broadcast in 60 Minutes.

“It is extremely disappointing that 60 Minutes would republish unproven claims from 2017 by a discredited and dissatisfied former staff member,” he said.

When these charges were first filed in 60 Minutes last year, as Mr. Sukkar as well as Mr. Andrews demanded the investigation of the finance department.

In October last year, the department acquitted both MPs of any wrongdoing.

The document makes no allegations against Mr. Andrews. He said the independent investigation set up by the Finance Department found nothing negative or inappropriate.

“Employees worked to support my parliamentary and / or electoral duties,” said Mr. Andrews.