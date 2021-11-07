Achim Borchardt-Hume (19652021) – International Artforum





Achim Borchardt-Hume, who since 2012 served as director of exhibitions at Tate Modern, London, has died. The news was announced by Tate on their website. No cause of death was discovered. Borchardt-Hume had recently organized the Anicka Yi Turbine Hall commission. Opened in October, the exhibition featured floating machine sculptures, which the artist describes as “aerobics” and fragrances, which change every week. The curator also organized the Auguste Rodin museum exhibition, currently open, which explores the sculptor’s use of plaster. Borchardt-Hume was born in Dren, Germany, in 1965, leaving that city as a teenager to study art in Bonn and then in Rome. In 1992, he moved to London, earning his doctorate. from the University of Essex in England, where he focused on the art and politics of Fascist Italy. After working at the Serpentine Gallery in London and the Barbican Art Gallery, he joined Tate in 2005 as curator of modern and contemporary art, the following year introducing the acclaimed “Albers and Moholy-Nagy: From the Bauhaus to the New World. ” Two years later, he organized Tate’s innovative Rothko survey. In 2009, he left for the Whitechapel Gallery in London, taking on the role of curator, who had been created especially for him. Interviewed about his departure, he stressed his arrival at Whitechapel, instead of leaving Tate. “I would like to remove some emphasis from the idea that institutions are necessarily competing with each other,” he said. Gazeta ArtRosie Spencer that year. While at Whitechapel, he presented performances by artists including Zarina Bhimji, Mel Bochner, Giuseppe Penone, Walid Raad and Wilhelm Sasnal. He returned to Tate in 2012, this time as director of exhibitions and programs. That same year, he organized Gerhard Richter’s exhibition at the Beirut Art Center, giving the artist his first performance in Lebanon. During his career, which also included exhibitions by Alexander Calder, Robert Rauschenberg and Doris Salcedo, Borchardt-Hume gained a reputation as a careful curator who treated artists he exhibited with respect, while remaining open to ideas and increasingly conscious. for his achievement. a wider audience. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, “he told Spencer,” it’s that there’s never a single audience, and that when you think of the visitor, you have to be careful not to make too many assumptions about who he is. it must be. “Basically there has to be a sense of respect for every person who can come to you, otherwise it becomes quite patronizing and simplistic.” Borchardt-Hume also ran the Tate Museum’s black, Asian and minority ethnic network. “Achimi leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, not only in Tate Modern“But all over the world of international art,” Tate wrote in a statement. “We are heartbroken.” ALL IMAGES

