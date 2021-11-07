International
The next front in Facebook disinformation battle: climate change
More than a year later, in January 2021, a Facebook employee noted a similar concern when searching for “climate change” in the video service at the request of the social network, Facebook Watch. The second result, according to the employee, was a video titled “Climate change panic is not based on facts”. The video was posted nine days ago and already had 6.6 million views, according to another internal post.
Although Facebook has taken a number of steps in recent years to address climate change misinformation, it has so far resisted calls to completely remove such content, as it does for Covid-19 or electoral misinformation. Instead, it focuses on efforts to promote good information and relies on third-party fact controllers to label false claims.
Meta has repeatedly said that “Facebook Papers” give a distorted picture of the company and its efforts. The company said the internal documents outline “the reasons why we launched our Climate Science Center and informed our approach to connecting people with authoritative information about climate change from the world’s leading organizations on climate change”.
“As a result, more than 100,000 people are visiting the Climate Science Center every day and we are continuing to update it with new features and more applicable resources so that people know how they can make a difference,” he said. Meta spokesman Kevin McAlister. statement to CNN Business. He added that in Facebook Search and Watch, the company has removed climate denial suggestions and now directs users to the Center for Climate Science and other authoritative sources of information, and that misinformation accounts for only a small percentage of all related content. with the climate on the company platforms. .
Experts, however, say stocks could not be higher for Facebook to further expand its solutions to the problem and soon.
“It simply came to our notice then [climate change] is an existential threat, we can not be casual about the seriousness of the threat of climate misinformation, “said John Cook, an assistant professor of research at the Center for Communication on Climate Change at George Mason University. treated with the same level of urgency and proactivity they are showing with Covid-19 and electoral misinformation. ”
Disadvantages of Facebook’s climate misinformation strategy
But company internal documents suggest there may be obstacles to effectively combating misinformation with the Center for Climate Science.
“Facebook is a key place for people to get information about climate change, so there is an opportunity to build knowledge through our platform,” according to an internal report posted in April. However, the researchers found that user awareness of the Climate Science Center was low. The report said that 66% of respondents who visited the center “say they are not aware” of it; 86% of those who had not visited said they did not know about it.
The report also found that some users did not trust the information posted on Facebook at its Center for Climate Science, particularly American users. According to Cook, this follows research on the effects of climate misinformation.
“Providing facts is necessary, but it is insufficient to deal with misinformation,” Cook said, adding that his and others’ research has found that “misinformation can nullify the facts.” For example, if a Facebook post says one thing and a fact-checking tag says another, it can leave a user confused and distrust none. An effective strategy to address climate misinformation “should be a mix of fact-finding and counter-information with fact-checking, but there should also be efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation or reduce misinformation,” Cook said.
Facebook says it “reduces” or reduces the spread of climate change content that third-party fact controllers have labeled as fake, and says “we take action” against sites, groups or accounts that regularly share false claims about climate science.
“We work with a global network of over 80 independent fact-finding organizations that review and evaluate content, including climate content, in more than 60 languages,” the company said in a blog post Monday. “When they rate content as fake, we add a warning tag and move it down to the News Feed so that fewer people can see it. We do not allow advertisements that have been evaluated by one of our fact-finding partners. ”
But it does not completely remove climate change misinformation, something that does for Covid-19 misinformation, vaccines and elections.
However, environmental advocates say climate change does pose a real immediate threat to security.
“People around the US have been hit by extreme events in recent months with Hurricane Ida and people dying, wildfires all over the West and extreme heat in the northwest,” said Kathy Mulvey, director of the accountability campaign for the team. Climate and Energy in. Union of Concerned Scientists. “Climate change is not a threat in the future, it is a reality in the present.”
Sources
2/ https://internationalpk.com/top-stories/the-next-front-in-facebooks-misinformation-battle-climate-change-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
