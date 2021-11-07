The next front in Facebook disinformation battle: climate change

More than a year later, in January 2021, a Facebook employee noted a similar concern when searching for “climate change” in the video service at the request of the social network, Facebook Watch. The second result, according to the employee, was a video titled “Climate change panic is not based on facts”. The video was posted nine days ago and already had 6.6 million views, according to another internal post.

This week, Meta announced additional efforts regarding the climate that coincided with the launch of COP26 Climate Summit, where world leaders gathered to discuss efforts to prevent catastrophic disruptions due to climate change. Meta was already facing a tough control after the leak of tens of thousands of pages of internal documents that Haugen received from the company, now known as “Facebook Papers”.

Although Facebook has taken a number of steps in recent years to address climate change misinformation, it has so far resisted calls to completely remove such content, as it does for Covid-19 or electoral misinformation. Instead, it focuses on efforts to promote good information and relies on third-party fact controllers to label false claims.

On Monday, the company’s Vice President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, announced in a blog post Additional steps Facebook is taking to address climate change, including expanding information labels on several climate change posts in more than a dozen countries.

But the company’s own research has hinted at limitations with some of its strategies, including emphasizing user trust and awareness issues with Center for Climatic Sciences , a center dedicated to information on climate change that began last year, the documents show. Some employees have also expressed concern that Facebook’s current efforts are not enough, the documents show. In a comment in another insider post earlier this year about the company’s efforts to fight climate change, including the ability of people to raise funds to fight climate change on Instagram and Facebook, an employee said: “This is excellent work. Can we go a step further and start classifying and removing climate misinformation and fraud from our platforms? ”

Meta has repeatedly said that “Facebook Papers” give a distorted picture of the company and its efforts. The company said the internal documents outline “the reasons why we launched our Climate Science Center and informed our approach to connecting people with authoritative information about climate change from the world’s leading organizations on climate change”.

“As a result, more than 100,000 people are visiting the Climate Science Center every day and we are continuing to update it with new features and more applicable resources so that people know how they can make a difference,” he said. Meta spokesman Kevin McAlister. statement to CNN Business. He added that in Facebook Search and Watch, the company has removed climate denial suggestions and now directs users to the Center for Climate Science and other authoritative sources of information, and that misinformation accounts for only a small percentage of all related content. with the climate on the company platforms. .

Experts, however, say stocks could not be higher for Facebook to further expand its solutions to the problem and soon.

“It simply came to our notice then [climate change] is an existential threat, we can not be casual about the seriousness of the threat of climate misinformation, “said John Cook, an assistant professor of research at the Center for Communication on Climate Change at George Mason University. treated with the same level of urgency and proactivity they are showing with Covid-19 and electoral misinformation. ”

Disadvantages of Facebook’s climate misinformation strategy

Facebook launched the Climate Science Center last fall in a bid to provide users with authoritative and reliable information about climate change and climate science. In September, stated the fountain had expanded to 16 countries and was reaching more than 100,000 visitors a day. (Facebook had 1.93 billion active daily users since the same month.) On Monday, the company said the Center for Climate Science will soon be available in more than 100 countries.

But company internal documents suggest there may be obstacles to effectively combating misinformation with the Center for Climate Science.

“Facebook is a key place for people to get information about climate change, so there is an opportunity to build knowledge through our platform,” according to an internal report posted in April. However, the researchers found that user awareness of the Climate Science Center was low. The report said that 66% of respondents who visited the center “say they are not aware” of it; 86% of those who had not visited said they did not know about it.

The report also found that some users did not trust the information posted on Facebook at its Center for Climate Science, particularly American users. According to Cook, this follows research on the effects of climate misinformation.

“Providing facts is necessary, but it is insufficient to deal with misinformation,” Cook said, adding that his and others’ research has found that “misinformation can nullify the facts.” For example, if a Facebook post says one thing and a fact-checking tag says another, it can leave a user confused and distrust none. An effective strategy to address climate misinformation “should be a mix of fact-finding and counter-information with fact-checking, but there should also be efforts to reduce the spread of misinformation or reduce misinformation,” Cook said.

Meta, however, says the search was intended to inform internal discussions, but was not representative of its user base and therefore not to measure random relationships between its users and real-world issues. He also notes that some outside research has found that, in general, people in the United States are less likely to believe in climate change than people from other countries. A Pew Research survey from last year, for example, found that the United States was ranked last in the list of 14 developed countries in terms of its citizens who believe that global climate change is “a major threat” to their country .

Facebook says it “reduces” or reduces the spread of climate change content that third-party fact controllers have labeled as fake, and says “we take action” against sites, groups or accounts that regularly share false claims about climate science.

“We work with a global network of over 80 independent fact-finding organizations that review and evaluate content, including climate content, in more than 60 languages,” the company said in a blog post Monday. “When they rate content as fake, we add a warning tag and move it down to the News Feed so that fewer people can see it. We do not allow advertisements that have been evaluated by one of our fact-finding partners. ”

But it does not completely remove climate change misinformation, something that does for Covid-19 misinformation, vaccines and elections.

Zuckerberg explained that policy for lawmakers at a hearing in March. “We divide misinformation into things that can cause imminent physical harm, of which Covid misinformation that can lead to illness në falls into the category of imminent physical harm, and we remove that content. “And then other misinformation is things that are false, but that can not lead to immediate physical harm. We label and reduce their distribution, but we leave them out,” he said. 7

However, environmental advocates say climate change does pose a real immediate threat to security.

“People around the US have been hit by extreme events in recent months with Hurricane Ida and people dying, wildfires all over the West and extreme heat in the northwest,” said Kathy Mulvey, director of the accountability campaign for the team. Climate and Energy in. Union of Concerned Scientists. “Climate change is not a threat in the future, it is a reality in the present.”