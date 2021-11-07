How did the enslaved workers of Pompey live? A new discovery offers a rare occurrenceExBulletin







change subtitles Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP

Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP An almost completely intact room that served as a kind of dormitory for enslaved people has been discovered by archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. The room has three wooden beds, a room pot, a wooden chest and some long Roman jars called amphorae. All of it was covered and stored in cinerit, a sedimentary rock made mostly of volcanic ash, when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD. The room was found in a villa in Civita Giuliana, a suburb north of the city, where researchers have uncovered some extraordinary discoveries in recent years, including an intact ceremonial cart and the bones of two victims believed to have been a master and his slave. Officials said Saturday in a statement that this latest discovery offers a “rare insight into the daily reality of slaves.” The massive eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago became one of the most famous natural disasters in history, killing thousands and burying Pompeii under 20 feet of ash, essentially stopping the entire city and its inhabitants in a tragic freezing frame . The city is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, housing valuable information about life long ago. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the site’s director, says the discovery provides a much-needed and largely unknown context for how the city’s wealth depended on the work of others to advance. “This is a window into the uncertain reality of people rarely appearing in historical sources that have been written almost exclusively by people belonging to the elite, and who as a result risk remaining invisible in major historical stories,” he said in a statement. . The room is thought to have housed three workers at the villa, who would have carried out the day-to-day work, including the maintenance and preparation of that impressive cart found earlier this year. Three beds line the walls, including one smaller than the other two, thought to have belonged to a child made of wooden planks and then tied with ropes. A wooden trunk stands nearby, filled with metal and fabric that appear to be part of the carriage horse harness. Long ceramic jugs are piled up in the corners of the room, suggesting that it was also used for storage as well as for housing. A small upper window provided light.

Pompeii Archaeological Park via AP “What is most striking is the cramped and uncertain nature of this room,” Zuchtriegel continued. It is undoubtedly one of the most exciting discoveries of my life as an archaeologist, even without the presence of great “treasures”, the real treasure here is the human experience, in this case of the most vulnerable members of ancient society, to whom this room is a unique testimony. ” The Italian Ministry of Culture posted a video showing the room. “Our knowledge of the daily life of the ancient Pompeians has been enriched,” said Dario Franceschini, Italy’s minister of culture, “especially for that element of society of which little is known today.”

