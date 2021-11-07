Sydney News: NSW joins climate change policy forum; COVID-19 boosters are available in Granville

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

NSW renews the net zero push

NSW, ACT and South Australia will share policy ideas on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. ( ABC News: Michael Barnett )

The New South Wales Government is teaming up with its interstate counterparts to develop climate change policies, sending another signal that it has more ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than the Commonwealth.

It has teamed up with the territory of the Australian capital and the governments of South Australia to develop a forum for sharing policy ideas to achieve zero net emissions.

ABC understands that Queensland and Victoria are also considering joining the group.

Treasury and Environment Minister Matt Kean has criticized his federal counterparts and called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to do more to tackle climate change.

New Vaccine Center for Western Sydney

The Granville Center in Western Sydney has the capacity to administer 1000 booster injections per day. ( Twitter: @ChristouSteve )

A new vaccination center will open today in Western Sydney as the state turns its attention to booster vaccines.

The opening of the Granville Center, in partnership with Cumberland City Council, comes as the Qudos Bank Arena vaccination center closes after administering more than 360,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

People aged 18 and over will now be eligible for a Pfizer booster vaccine six months after receiving the second dose of each COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumberland City Council Chairman Steve Christou said the center would benefit from his community and that he was excited to do whatever it took to defeat the pandemic.

The center has the capacity to administer 1000 booster injections per day and to increase capacity up to 2000.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the journey out of the pandemic was not over and the clinic would play an important role over the next 12 months.

The vaccination center at Homebush will remain open.

More restrictions are lifted for schools

The easing of COVID-19 restrictions continues today for schools.

Fully vaccinated parents and carers are now allowed in the field to support curriculum delivery, vulnerable students, reading support groups, canteens and uniform shops.

Wearing masks, vaccination status and checks are still needed.

Meetings and presentations will be allowed, but only outside, on the ground and groups will be separated, with physical distancing on site.

Dancing, singing and musical performances are restored, but only in class groups, almost the same as groups, ensembles, music classes and music lessons, but only for instruments that do not rely on the wind, due to the higher risk of transmission.

Investigations into the death on the slide

A woman died while sitting on Sunday and three other people were rescued from a rock ledge. ( ABC News )

An investigation is under way after the death of a woman in the bushes in northern Sydney.

Around 1pm yesterday, emergency services were called to a location in Berowra Heights following reports that a 63-year-old woman was seriously injured after she crashed while boarding a plane.

Emergency services treated her at the scene, but she could not be resurrected.

Three other people, two women and a man, were rescued from a rock ledge and taken to safety.

The scene has been established and minutes will be prepared for the expert.

More freedom to fully vaccinate

Drinking on foot is now allowed inside and out. ( ABC News: Harriet Tatham )

More freedom starts today for people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cheaper restrictions do not apply to the unvaccinated until December 15 or when the state reaches the 95 percent double dose rate, whichever comes first.

New freedoms for NSW The new freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated take effect as the NSW government moves forward with the COVID-19 roadmap. Here is what has changed.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said getting the vaccine from the state, which is close to 90 percent of the double dose, had been the key to moving from a “hermit kingdom”. However, he also acknowledged that some constraints would be needed for the foreseeable future.

“QR codes remain in place, tracking and tracking is still helpful to our health team,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible, but we want to make it as safe as possible.”