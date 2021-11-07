REEF leads the global expansion of virtual kitchens with the acquisition of the “iKcon” platform of kitchens based in the UAE





Dubai, United Arab Emirates – (TELI BUSINESS) – REEF Technology Inc. (REEF), the largest operator of distribution kitchens, logistics and proximity centers in North America, announced today its entry into the Middle East and North Africa region through the full acquisition of iKcon Restaurant LLC (Innovative Kitchen Concepts). ). The acquisition of iKcon marks the first major REEFs transaction in the MENA market and is part of its broader strategy towards global expansion. We are excited to welcome iKcon and its team members to the REEF global proximity platform, said Tommy Rosen, REEF Head of Development. The Middle East and North Africa are key markets in the fast-growing F&B and retail industries, and our acquisition of iKcon will position REEF to become a leader in the region. With a network of innovative kitchens in key locations and over 800 employees, iKcon uses its state-of-the-art equipment, intelligent technology solutions and highly qualified chefs and customer service teams to expand their portfolio of +100 well-known restaurants local, regional and international. partners such as Just Salad, YO Sushi, Dunkin, California Pizza Kitchen, German Doner Kebab and local heroic brands like PINZA and Pizza Di Rocco. Since its inception, iKcon has consistently focused on operational excellence and building a unique, customer-centric business model, said Khalid Baareh, co-founder and CEO at iKcon. The last three years have taught us the importance of pursuing our vision with dedication and passion, led by a world-class team. Today, we are delighted to join the REEF team and continue our journey to bring innovation to neighborhoods everywhere. Leading REEFs in the vicinity will play a major role in accelerating our regional expansion plans. We are fully committed to promoting the development of REEF in MENA. REEF, backed by a group of investors including Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment Company asset management subsidiary, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP, UBS Asset Management and Target Global, focuses on space transformation urban in proximity centers. that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to neighborhoods across the globe. REEF has already established a presence in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi’s international financial center, with plans to continue growing across the region. To learn more about REEF, visit www.reeftechnology.com. About REEF REEF transforms urban spaces into community centers that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 people, REEF is the largest real estate parking operator and consignee restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we were making the place where you live, the place you want to be. About iKcon iKcon is a leading Dubai-based technology-based kitchen operator, focused on the MENA region. It was founded in early 2019, by Khalid Baareh and Kareem Abughazaleh, to address the growing demand for food distribution. iKcon offers “cuisine as a service” solutions for restaurants and food operators allowing them to rapidly scale their operations and expand shipment coverage and customer reach.

