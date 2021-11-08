The US will lift international travel bans. Here are the new rules

Military personnel talk to passengers as they arrive at Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport in New York on December 22, 2020.

International arrivals and departures halls have been among the most sleepy parts of American airports since the Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020.

That will change on Monday as the US lifts the pandemic travel restrictions that have banned many international visitors since the beginning of last year, measures that have reduced revenues at hotels, retailers, restaurants and airlines.

Originally set up by the Trump administration and later expanded to include more seats by President Joe Biden earlier this year, restrictions barred most visitors from the EU, the UK, South Africa, India, Brazil and China from flying in the US.

The reopening of the border for many international visitors comes with a number of new rules, such as vaccination requirements.

Airlines have reported an increase in bookings in the US and expect an immediate increase in passengers, even before peak holiday periods.

United Airlines said it expects 50% more incoming international passengers on Monday from a week ago, when it was transporting 20,000 people. Delta Air Lines said it expects many of its international flights on Monday to have full and strong demand in the coming weeks. The airline ticketing site Hopper said searches for international flights to the U.S. have quadrupled since the Biden administration announced in September that it would lift restrictions.

Airlines have restored more international flights, although timetables are still below pre-pandemic levels. The merged airline will fly 69% of its international schedule 2019 next month, from 63% this month and its transatlantic schedule will be restored 87% in December. American Airlines’ international capacity for November and December is set to be more than double that of a year ago and a 28% drop from 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about international travel to the US starting November 8: