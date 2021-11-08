COVID-19 in Sask .: 157 new cases and 6 other deaths





On Sunday the province reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 as well as six other deaths from the disease. One person with COVID-19 who died was in the 20- to 39-year-old age group, according to the government. Two other people were aged 60-79 and three were 80 and older. 872 people with this disease have died so far in the province. There are 1,665 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 80 fewer than reported on Saturday. This is the lowest number of active cases reported since August 26, when the province had 1,602 active cases, according to government panel. The seven-day average of new daily cases with COVID-19 is 153, compared to 194 a week ago. Two out-of-province patients from Sask. died Hospital numbers have fallen slightly since Saturday. As of Sunday, 191 people are in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care, by province. Of the 191 patients in the hospital, 67.5 percent were not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says. The count of 18 residents being treated at the ICU outside the province is not included in the count, the government says. As of Saturday’s report, two patients outside the province have died and one has been repatriated, according to the dashboard. The new cases reported on Sunday are in the following areas: Far Northwest: a.

Northwest: 15.

Central North: 31.

Northeast: four.

Saskatoon: 32.

Central West: a.

Central East: 16.

Regina: 29.

Southwest: four.

South Central: a.

Southeast: 20. Residence information is expected for three new cases. Saskatoon currently has the highest number of active cases (357), followed by Regina (322) and the central central area (228). More than a third of the 157 new cases in Saskatchewan were in children aged 11 and under. Of the new cases among people aged 12 and over, almost half were in fully vaccinated persons, according to the dashboard. As of Sunday, health care workers administered 1,854 additional tests for COVID-19. A month ago, the number of new tests was 3,772 more than double the amount of tests reported on Sunday. Another 2,820 residents have been vaccinated, including the first 710 new doses, the province says. 809,429 people in Saskatchewan have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/covid-19-sunday-november-11-1.6240523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos