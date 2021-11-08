International
NB Summary of COVID-19: 53 new cases, Saint John concentrated exposure sites
53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Sunday.
Of the cases, 41 were unvaccinated and 12 were fully vaccinated.
There are 15 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including nine in intensive care.
Those in the hospital include 12 who are unvaccinated. Eight of these patients are in intensive care.
521 tests were performed on Saturday, an increase from 319 tests done the day before.
The province has seen a drop in testing because some testing centers were closed due to a strike by members of the Canadian Public Employees Union.
Health care workers began returning to work on Saturday.
A total of 85.9 percent of New Brunswickers 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 92.9 percent received their first dose of the vaccine.
There were 56 cures on Sunday, leaving 473 active cases in the province.New Brunswick has had 6,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 6,174 cures so far.
New cases of the virus include:
Moncton Region, Zone 1, 30 cases:
- 15 people under 19.
- A person 20-29.
- Three persons 30-39.
- Four persons 40-49.
- Three persons 50-59.
- Three persons 60-69.
- A person 80-89.
Twenty-three cases are still under investigation, while 7 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.
St. John’s Region, Area 2, four cases:
- A person under 19 years old.
- A person 30-39.
- A person 40-49.
- A person 50-59.
All cases remain under investigation.
Fredericton Region, Area 3, four cases:
- Two people under 19 years old.
- A person 40-49.
- A person 60-69.
All cases remain under investigation.
Edmundston Region, Area 4, one case:
The case is under investigation.
Miramichi Region, Zone 7, 14 cases:
- Six people under 19 years old
- Two persons 20-29;
- Five persons 30-39; AND
- A person 50-59.
All 14 cases are still under investigation.
Public exposure announcements
The province shared new announcements for public exposure Sunday, with 10 concentrated in the Saint John area, where switching measures remain in effect. Some of the area’s exhibit locations include bars and restaurants.
New places of exposure include:
Moncton Region, Zone 1:
- October 31Small swimming class Dieppe Aquatic and Sports Center (111 Aquatique St., Dieppe)
- October 31 between 18:00 and 21:00 Patrice Leblanc Pre Center(91 Murphy Ave., Moncton)
St. John’s Region, Area 2:
- October 29 to November 5 Raceway Park Exhibition – Lounge Enclosed Room 37 McAllister Dr., Saint John)
- November 2 and November 3Valley Redemption Center(Rr. 1 Market, Quispamsis)
- October 31 from 10:00 to 12:00 Lounge Grove(533 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)
- November 3 from 08:00 to 17:00 Foodland Grand Bay(3701 Westfield Rd., Grand Bay-Westfield)
- November 3 from 11:30 to 13:00 Dooly’s(120 McDonald St., Saint John)
- November 1 from 11:30 to 13:00 Dooly’s(120 McDonald St., Saint John)
- October 31 from 12:30 to 14:30 –Stewart Hurley Arena(Hickey Rd., Saint John)
- October 29 between 16:30 and 19:30 Swiss house(86 Consumers Dr., Saint John)
- October 28 from 17:30 to 19:30 Suwanna(293 Lancaster Ave., Saint John)
- October 27 between 15:30 and 17:30 Moosehead Small Batch Brewery(89 Main St. W. Saint John)
Edmundston Region, Area 4:
- November 4 between 19:00 and 20:00 Atlantic Superstore(577 Victoria St., Edmundston)
- November 4 between 18:00 and 19:00Walmart(805 Victoria St., Edmundston)
People who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a possible exposure and who have symptoms should still have a laboratory test for COVID. They can book an appointmentonlineor call Tele-Care 811 and isolate yourself while waiting for their test result.
People who are not fully vaccinated and have no symptoms are now being instructed on the topicRapid point care test for COVID-19 at homeReview Kit (RapidPOCT). They do not need to be isolated unless instructed to do so by Public Health.
All positive care test results should be confirmed by a polymerase chain reaction, orPCR test.
It may take up to 14 days to come out positive after being exposed to COVID-19, so even if their results come back negative, they should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and be tested immediately if any appear.
They should also avoid visiting places with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters during that 14-day period.
For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a potential exposure, Public Health recommends that they monitor symptoms for 14 days after a potential exposure and have a COVID laboratory test if symptoms occur.
They do not need to be isolated while awaiting their test results.
If they have no symptoms, they can get a quick test bag and do not need to be isolated.
breakers
In the Saint-John area, areas under breaker measures include New River Beach and Lepreau, the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, the community of the Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John and Kings counties.
The measures of the breakers, which were extended for another week on Thursday, also remain ineffective in the Moncton region up to Sainte-Anne-de-Kent.
Private meetings in these areas are limited to people living together, caregivers for any of those people, plus any parents, children, siblings, grandparents of those people in need of support, plus any extra people living only at another address requesting support. Non-essential travel to or from breaker regions is restricted.
The Canada-US border reopens on Monday
The U.S. land border will reopen to Canadianson on Monday.
Those traveling by plane from Canada must show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before entering the country. Those coming from the ground must show evidence of vaccination.
Here’s what you need to get to the US by air:
- A negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of your arrival in the US or,
- A positive COVID-19 test taken within three months of your arrival in the US and a letter from your healthcare provider or public health official stating that you have been allowed to travel
- Evidence of complete vaccination against COVID-19. Accepted vaccines will includeFDA approvedor authorized andWHO Vaccines List of Emergency Use
Here’s what you need to get back into New Brunswick:
- Proof of enrollment in the New Brunswick travel registration program.
- A negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of your arrival in Canada or a positive COVID-19 test taken between 14 and 180 days before your arrival in Canada.
- A quarantine plan in case you do not meet the requirements of a fully vaccinated traveler.
- Upload vaccination certificate, quarantine information and travel information up to 72 hours prior to entry into Canada.
- For people arriving by boat or ferry, ArriveCan can be used to submit the vaccination certificate within 72 hours before or when you arrive in Canada.
- Persons with disabilities and others in special circumstances may be excluded.t
- All other travel related documents.
A list of tests accepted for COVID-19 can be found atGovernment of Canada website.
These tests use methods such as a nasopharyngeal swab, nasal swab or saliva sample.
Some people may be selected for mandatory random testing, even if they are fully vaccinated. If this happens, you:
- You must take the arrival test as instructed on the day you enter Canada
- May have collected a copy upon arrival or received a home kit to complete within 24 hours of entering Canada
- You do not have to wait for the results; you can travel to your final destination, including taking connecting flights
- You do not need to enter quarantine while awaiting your results
- They are not required to pay a fee for the arrival test
Persons who have already recovered from COVID-19 within the last 14 to 180 days prior to arrival; who are arriving by boat; or children under the age of 5 are excluded from arrival testing. Visit the Government of Canada website to see who it iseligible for exemption.
Travelers who do not meet the testing requirements may not be exempt from quarantine and may also be required to go to a quarantine facility, face fines or other enforcement measures.
“The final determination of eligibility for entry and quarantine requirements is made by a border government official based on information submitted at the time of entry into Canada,” said a statement from Health Canada media relations.
What to do if you have a symptom
People who worry that they may have COVID-19 cantake an online self-assessment test.
Public Health says the symptoms of the disease have included a temperature above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the fingers and toes.
People with one of these symptoms should stay home, call 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.
