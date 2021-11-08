EMEA rules: EU Commission adopts delegated act





In the latest headlines in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the European Commission has announced the adoption of the Delegated Cyber ​​Security Act for Radio Equipment Directive (RED), which aims to ensure a higher level of cyber security, personal data protection and privacy for connected devices used in the European market. In addition to repairing vulnerabilities in wireless devices to improve network stability, the European Cyber ​​Security Organization, in aproclamation, mentioned two other benefits that EU citizens will receive from the RED and the Delegated Act: developing additional data regulations to protect citizens’ privacy and reducing the risk of monetary fraud. The RED delegated act participates in the wider EU-wide effort to build and strengthen the European Cyber ​​Security Framework with single market involvement, the statement said, adding that as part of the EU Strategy for Cyber ​​Security, the act will lay the groundwork for regulations on IoT and wireless devices which have been sectors that have been a dead end for the EU so far. Meanwhile, the regulatory nursery proposed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) earlier this year will start soon, according to numerous reports. The initiative aims to help equip new FinTech startups in the UK during their launch, while also fostering strong regulation in the sector. Through the program, FinTechs in the UK will have the opportunity to participate in the FCA regulatory sandbox throughout the year, rather than being limited to a group basis. In the Middle East, the Bitcoin Fund, which is the first asset-based digital fund in the region, has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for its market capitalization (ATM) program, which will allow listing of up to $ 200 million units on the Nasdaq Dubai to meet growing demand from regional institutional investors. Read also: Mixed reactions to rising use of cryptocurrencies in the Middle East The UAE Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank (CBUAE) have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will ensure the transfer of operations related to the e-Dirham payment platform to the CBUAE, as part of efforts to unite all government digital payment systems into one platform. In Africa, one of its largest economies, South Africa, recently introduced stricter rules for cryptocurrency traders. According to reports, Johannesburg-based Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, issued closure announcements for cryptocurrency trading platforms providing arbitrage services. See also: South African regulator FSCA issues warning to Binance As another example of the acceleration in cryptocurrency regulation due to growing fraud, pension funds in South Africa will be banned from investing in cryptocurrencies directly or indirectly under a proposed law, according to a recent government statement. The proposed rule will replace existing legislation that gives portfolio managers permission to invest up to 2.5% of funds in cryptocurrencies. ——————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: OVERVIEW OF FIELD PURCHASES 2021 Circle: The time has almost come for the holiday shopping season, and nearly 90% of American consumers plan to make at least some of their online shopping, 13% more than in 2020. The prospect of 2021 holiday shopping, PYMNTS surveyed the most more than 3600 customers to learn what is driving online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preference.

