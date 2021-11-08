Lydia Ko wins Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five shots on a rookie





Former world number one Lydia Ko scored in the final 65th round at Aramco Saudi Ladies International, a day after equaling the course record, to finish 23rd for a five-hit victory. When I was there, I was just trying to play the best golf I could, said Ko, who scored her second victory this season after a four-year drought. I knew many of the top names were playing well and this is a golf course where there are plenty of birds, so I just tried to have my share of them, have fun there and enjoy the experience at Royal Greens. Helps to advance to the final round and you have a pillow with four strokes as we can shoot the same result but I still have those strokes from the last three days. I opened the first hole, then made two really good kicks for the same level with two and three and I think that kind of set my moment and I just tried not to look back and keep moving forward. I’m glad I won. Highlights: Ko’s final round at Saudi Ladies Int. The runner-up of the event was 18-year-old Thai Atthaya Thitikul, this year LET Race champion to Costa del Sol. Her final 66th day put her five shots ahead of Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and England’s Alice Hewson, who held the 36-hole lead. Although Thitikul wanted her to come out victorious, she noticed how the 24-year-old from New Zealand held on to the victory. It was a good fight today, “said Thitikul.” I just did my best there, but Lydia Ko is just the best brilliant. She was really good with her placement, her approaching kicks, everything she did this week! I will definitely learn from her to improve myself. It is an honor and truly an amazing feeling for me to win the Race to the Costa del Sol this year, in my first year as well. Words cannot describe it.

