Sydney Airport Board agrees $ 23.6 billion purchase agreement with international consortium





Australia’s largest and busiest airport may soon change hands, under a $ 23.6 billion takeover bid announced on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) this morning. Main points: The international consortium that made the offer is called the Sydney Aviation Alliance

The Sydney Airport Board recommended shareholders vote to accept the offer The offer comes after two previous proposals were rejected for $ 8.25 and $ 8.45 per share In a statement, Sydney Airport Limited revealed that it had entered into an agreement with an international consortium, which would take over 100 per cent of the publicly listed company. The consortium, called the Sydney Aviation Alliance, is made up of several Australian and international investment funds and infrastructure. Under the plan, Sydney Airport shareholders would receive $ 8.75 per share. The company this morning opened up almost 3 percent on the ASX, to $ 8.46, on the back of the announcement. The airport board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favor of accepting the offer at meetings that could be held early next year. It came after two previous proposals were rejected for $ 8.25 and $ 8.45 per share, respectively. Consortium members seeking to take over Sydney Airport include the Australian Infrastructure Fund and the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, as well as AustralianSuper, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Partners. However, the offer will require regulatory approval. The consortium has been taking proper care of the airport since mid-September, clearing the books and seeking approval from investors. A Sydney Airport Alliance spokesman said the finalization of the act was an “important step forward” and the consortium eagerly awaited security officials to vote on the proposed deal. “Our alliance represents many millions of Australians, we aimed to work hard to bring more flights and passengers to the airport as the aviation industry exits COVID-19,” they said. Stock prices have fluctuated over the course of the pandemic, reaching $ 5.50 in February this year. As Sydney air patrol was destroyed during the pandemic, NSW International Border opened last week and there are plans to reopen all internal borders, with the exception of WA, before the end of the year. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of months of commitment between all parties,” said Sydney Airport President David Gonski. “Sydney Airport Boards believe the result reflects the appropriate long-term value for the airport and unanimously recommends the proposal to security holders, subject to common conditions such as the approval of independent experts and no superior proposals.” NSW will also have a second international airport, Badgerys Creek, which will open in 2026. In 2017 Sydney Airport refused to build the new facility, which is about 50 miles west of the CBD, citing “risks” in monetary returns to their investors as the main reason for its decision.

