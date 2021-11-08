The FOLUR program to transform global food systems launches at COP26





A program aimed at reshaping the world’s food systems through improved land use and restoration of degraded landscapes to help mitigate climate change was launched on Sunday by the World Bank, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Global Forum on Landscaping (GLF) and several other partners on the sidelines of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. Led by the World Bank and backed by $ 345 million in funding from the Global Environment Facility, Food Systems Impact Program, Land Use and Restoration (FOLUR). will utilize $ 2.7 billion in co-financing commitments to improve agricultural systems and policies over seven years. The initiative promotes an integrated approach to reduce the negative impacts of food production, harnessing the power of governments and the private sector to intertwine global environmental commitments in food systems. Its portfolio consists of 27 nationwide projects that help restore degraded landscapes and target the supply chains of eight commodities: beef, cocoa, corn, coffee, palm oil, rice, soybeans and wheat. Weak supply chains for key goods have left a mark of destruction in forests and landscapes, as well as communities around the world, he said. John Colmey, GLF Managing Director, at the GLF Climate launch event. If FOLUR can move those chains on sustainable paths this decade, the potential impact on climate, biodiversity and livelihoods is immeasurable. Agriculture, forestry and land use change produce almost a quarter of the global greenhouse gas emissions and rely on supply chains that harm climate, plant and animal life, and human livelihoods and well-being. Agriculture alone uses more land than any other sector and accounts for 70 percent of water use. Most importantly, FOLUR becomes a magnet that brings all the elements of all different global environmental conventions in a single program with a single access, and that is what is so beautiful about this program, he said Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, chief executive and chairman of the GEF, which was established in 1992 alongside UN conventions dealing with climate change, desertification and biodiversity and financially supports the integration of their mandates. “If only 12 percent of the world’s degraded land were returned to production, we could feed another 200 million people and farmers’ incomes would increase by $ 40 billion a year,” he said. Lothar Kemper, global director for the environment, natural resources and blue economy at the World Bank. Speakers presenting at the presentation during the Global Landscape Forum hybrid event together with COP26. Global Landscapes Forum To scale these landscape-level approaches, the FOLUR Impact Program will provide a global platform for people on the front lines of the climate crisis, while supporting governments and institutions seeking to change it. He will coordinate learning through projects and share lessons with a worldwide audience through knowledge products, communications and partnerships with freight platforms. Key partners include the Global Landscape Forum (GLF), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Partnership for Good Growth, and Food and the Land Use Coalition (FOLU). The virtual launch event featured a host of other speakers, including Craig Hanson, vice president of food, forest, water and ocean at the Institute of World Resources; Andrew Bovarnick, global head of food and agricultural commodity systems at UNDP; Maria Helena Semedo, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); AND Tania Lozansky, senior consulting manager for the manufacturing, agribusiness and services sectors at the International Finance Corporation. Diane Holdorf of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development also interviewed Wei Peng of Louis Dreyfus (LDC), a member of the Soft Goods Forum, regarding the complexity of the soybean business and the commitment of LDCs to zero deforestation in the soybean supply chain. Three photos of the country were included during the presentation, with speakers highlighting how the program has accelerated action in Ghana, China and Indonesia. This program launches at a very important time in a historic year for food systems as part of the Decade of Action, he said. Martien van Nieuwkoop, global director for global agriculture and food practice at the World Bank. FOLUR will make food production more sustainable, offering environmental benefits and efficient nutritional value chains on a scale.

