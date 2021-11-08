Second NZ in the new global index for health-based drug policy; but Helen Clark does not say much about a symbol of honor

The chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, Helen Clark, says a new global drug policy index – in which NZ ranks second – presents a ‘bleak picture’. Photo / Paul Taylor

New Zealand is ranked second in a new index that compares the laws of drug countries based on health and human rights, but Helen Clark says it largely shows us as among the best of a bad group.

The former Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the Global Commission on Drug Policy today launched the new Global Drug Policy Index, which includes 30 countries and is chaired by Norway.

The index is the first of its kind, described by Clark as a “radical innovation, which looks at drug policies through the lens of human rights, health and development, instead of the usual measures like the number of arrests and detentions, acres destroyed drug cultures, or seized quantities of drugs.

Instead, a country’s policies are judged on five measures: lack of punishment and extreme responses, proportionality of the criminal justice response, health and harm reduction, access to controlled medicines, and alternative policies to cultivate the crops used for production. illegal drugs.

The countries included in the index were the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, but not the US or any of the EU countries other than Portugal.

The average score was 48 out of 100, indicating that most countries are failing miserably in terms of health-based policies. Norway topped the list with 74, while New Zealand was second with 71 and Portugal third with 70.

Indonesia, Uganda and Brazil were at the bottom of the list.

“None of the rated countries should feel good about their result in drug policy,” said Ann Fordham, executive director of the International Drug Policy Consortium, which led the development of the index with partners in the Harm Reduction Consortium.

“48 out of 100 is a failure of drug policy in anyone’s book. This Index highlights the great room for improvement across the board.”

The results on each measure of the index show that New Zealand is doing well simply because drug suppliers are not killed or canceled through the death penalty or corporal punishment.

He scored 100 points for the death penalty, extrajudicial killings and militarized but weak police for equality of the criminal justice response (25) and equality of access to harm reduction services (41).

Helen Clark said New Zealand had a lot of work to do in the area of ​​drug law reform and its ranking showed how badly the countries in the index were doing and not how well New Zealand was doing.

“The index rightly presents a bleak picture. No country deserves to feel good about itself when it comes to drug policy.

“The destructive power of punitive and stigmatizing drug laws continues to impoverish communities, continues to prevent people who use drugs from accessing rescue services, and incites countless acts of police brutality and state violence in general.”

The war on drugs had cost “millions of lives,” she said, and banning and criminalizing most drugs was “fundamentally wrong, with devastating consequences.”

“The report urges governments to end violence, arbitrary detention, forced eradication, extreme punishment and disproportionate punishment, and instead to promote access to health, medicines and harm reduction services, as well as a long-term development approach. for marginalized communities around the world, “she. tha.

“Drug policies disproportionately affect marginalized people, whether on the basis of gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status or other factors.

Mori is disproportionately represented in criminal offenses of drug use, regardless of whether it is measured by charges when drug use is the most serious offense, or by all such offenses including when there are even more serious offenses at the same time.

NZ Drug Foundation says these unequal results are a natural result of relying on police discretion when it comes to controlling drug use, but police say neither ethnicity nor gender – but previous criminal offenses – play a role major in police response to drug use. .

Executive director Sarah Helm said the drug control bill passing in Parliament was one reason for New Zealand’s high ranking in the new global index.

“As it stands, we are basically among the best of a bad group. For example, we do not have the death penalty or the minimum mandatory sentence.

“We also have a less militarized police force and a lower rate of extrajudicial killings than those in Canada and Portugal, which we consider to be more progressive when it comes to drug policy.”

Helm noted New Zealand’s poor showing in terms of equality.

“Mori faces extremely disproportionate influences from our drug laws; 46 percent of people convicted of low-level drug offenses are Mori.

“If we take meaningful steps on decriminalization and harm reduction interventions, we would go a long way in addressing our unevenly embarrassing results.”

Andrew Little considers revising the 2019 law amendment

Health Minister Andrew Little has ruled out the possibility of decriminalization due to the lack of a social license following the result of the referendum on cannabis for personal use.

He is currently reviewing a review of the 2019 law amendment,

who codified police discretion in law and clarified that police should not be prosecuted for drug use if a therapeutic approach would be “more beneficial to the public interest”.

He has previously described police referrals to health services as powerless as intended. The Herald has previously reported that about one in 10 people caught using drugs is given a health referral – or 66 people a month – and only about one in 10 of those people actually engage with the service.

This means that only about 1 percent of people who face drug possession charges as their most serious offense, engage in health services.

Few have also noted before that the medical cannabis regimen had not yet achieved the goal of making the drug available and accessible to those who need it.

He recently refused to extend a temporary period which would allow 13 CBD substances to continue to be used legally.

Many in the industry said this would leave thousands of patients in the lurch, but Little said local companies had had enough time and needed to “heed the program”.

Since then, and three years after a law change aimed at improving access, two CBD medications from Helius Therapeutics have become available by prescription.

Little also recently announced $ 800,000 in training and educational materials for drug control services, which are hoped to become available nationwide rather than just a summer festival.

The money “is unlikely” to be for equipment, Little told the Herald recently, such as the spectrometer that would be needed to provide the service in communities where drug harm was most prevalent.

“We are at the beginning of the period.”

Drug control legislation is also being claimed to help those who say they are still forced to buy products on the black market, the content of which they may not be sure of, and an ESR study has shown that it is often contrary to what was claimed.

Little said the legislation was not intended to help medical cannabis users, but that does not mean it cannot be used that way.

“It may be that as services expand, service providers will look at other areas.”