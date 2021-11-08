How US rules on international travel are changing

(AP) More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns pushed the US to close its borders to international travelers from countries like Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the UK and most of Europe, restrictions are shifting in focus. on vaccine status.

Starting Monday, travel bans from certain countries have ended. The US will allow international travelers, but they must be vaccinated with some exceptions.

The US is also reopening its land borders with Canada and Mexico to vaccinated persons. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the US are by land rather than air.

Here are some questions and answers about the changes:

WHY ARE THESE CHANGES?

The goal is to restore more normal travel by limiting the spread of COVID-19, the government says. The travel industry and European allies have pushed to end country-specific bans. Americans have been allowed to fly to Europe for months and Europeans have pushed the US to change its policies.

In 2019, before the pandemic, about one-fifth of the nearly 79 million visitors to the U.S. came from Europe.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN REQUIREMENTS?

All adult foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. must be fully vaccinated before boarding their flight. As before, travelers will still need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of departure for the US

SHOULD EVERYONE BE VACCINATED?

Yes, with a few exceptions. Children under 18 do not need to be vaccinated, but should have a COVID test. Children 2 years and older are exempt from testing requirements.

WHAT ABOUT WHAT ARE NOT VACCINATIONS?

Since half the world remains unvaccinated and vaccine distribution has been so skewed in rich countries, the Biden administration is leaving a trail for people living in countries where vaccines are scarce. This list includes about 50 countries where less than 10% of people have been vaccinated. Travelers from those countries will need permission from the US government to come and it may not be just for tourist or business travel.

The U.S. government says it will allow unvaccinated international visitors to enter the country if there is a humanitarian or emergency reason, such as an emergency medical evacuation. These exceptions will be implemented extremely closely and require approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There may also be a medical exemption, with documentation from a physician.

WHAT SHOULD AMERICA DO?

Americans who are unvaccinated must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of traveling internationally. If you are vaccinated, you must have a test within three days of departure, for both Americans and citizens of other countries. This does not apply to flights within the US

WHO WILL APPLY THE VACCINE RULES?

It depends on the airline. They will have to verify vaccine records and match them to IDs, and if they do not, they could face fines of up to nearly $ 35,000 for violations. Airlines will also collect information for passengers on contact tracking efforts. There will be CDC staff who will check travelers for compliance in the US

WHICH VACCINES WILL LEAVE INTEREST?

Most, but not all. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved for urgent use by the World Health Organization, which includes the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines used in the U.S. as well as the most widely used overseas vaccines, such as AstraZeneca and Chinas Sinovac. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which is authorized in 70 countries, is currently not allowed. The WHO is reviewing Sputnik but has not approved it.

WHAT IF YOU GET YOU FROM MEXICO OR CANADA, OR GET A Ferry?

Land borders have been open only for substantial travel. Now, anyone can come, if they are vaccinated against COVID. Be prepared to show evidence of shooting to Customs and Border Protection agents. Children are exempt from the requirement.

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT THE TRAVEL?

While the administration is characterizing this as a reopening, some people who were technically allowed to fly to the U.S. earlier during the pandemic are now stranded because of their vaccination status. Other blocks for the normal resumption of travel are the long delays in issuing US visas, which people in most countries must visit in the US for business and tourism, and restrictions in other countries that make travel difficult.

Although people coming from China will now be allowed in the US, for example, not many are expected to travel due to home restrictions. Prior to the pandemic, Chinese tourists were a lucrative market for the U.S. travel industry.

Industry experts expect a large influx of people flying from Europe and hope that a wider recovery in travel will result as more people are vaccinated globally, the US visa process speeds up, other countries lift their restrictions and people feel more a little scared of getting travel COVID.

