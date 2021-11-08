The United States is preparing for an increase in vaccinated international travelers





WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) – The United States expects a flood of international visitors crossing its borders by air and land on Monday following the lifting of travel restrictions imposed on most of the world’s population for the time being. seen in early 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19. United Airlines expects about 50% more total international passengers on Monday compared to last Monday when there were about 20,000. And Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) chief executive Ed Bastian has warned that passengers need to prepare for long-haul start lines. “It will be a little slow at first. I can assure you, unfortunately there will be lines,” Bastian said, adding that “we will fix it”. Delta said that in the six weeks since the announcement of the US reopening, it has seen a 450% increase in international points of sale bookings versus six weeks before the announcement. White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter: “As we expect high demand when the US lifts existing air and land travel restrictions on Monday, we are taking critical steps to prepare by providing additional resources.” The Biden administration has held numerous phone calls with U.S. airlines to prepare for the influx of additional passengers arriving at U.S. airports and has warned passengers crossing from Canada and Mexico by land or ferry to be prepared for longer waits starting Monday. For Bhavna Patel, a flight from London will take her to New York on Monday to see her first grandchild after more than a year watching her rise through FaceTime. Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease retrieve their luggage at Denver, Colorado, USA, November 24, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Mohatt / File Photo The rules have banned most non-US citizens, who within the previous 14 days have been to 33 countries – 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Britain and Ireland. The US Travel trade group said countries accounted for 53% of all overseas visitors to the United States in 2019, and border communities were hit hard by the loss of tourists passing through Mexico and Canada. The group estimates that the decline in international visits “resulted in nearly $ 300 billion in lost export earnings” since March 2020. American airlines are increasing flights to Europe and other destinations that were affected by the restrictions. The airline is planning events Monday with executives who will meet with some of the first flights. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United Airlines President Brett Hart are holding an event at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday to mark the reopening. U.S. officials plan a live chat on Instagram on November 9th to help answer questions. Many international flights are expected to operate almost full or full on Monday, with high passenger volumes over the coming weeks. The airlines will check the vaccination documentation for international travelers as they currently do for the COVID-19 test results. At land border crossings, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will ask if travelers have been vaccinated and will check some documents on site. Children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements. Non-tourist travelers from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption. Also Monday, new contact tracking rules will take effect requiring airlines to collect information from international air passengers if necessary “to track passengers who have been exposed to COVID-19 variants or pathogens. others “. Reporting by David Shepardson Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

